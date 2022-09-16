Village in northern France set to rename its airport after Queen Elizabeth II

<!–

A coastal town in northern France that was once the playground of British royalty will name its airport after the Queen.

In the latest major tribute to one of the most popular deceased monarchs in the world, Le Touquet-Paris-Plage (Le Touquet-Paris-Beach) becomes a permanent tribute to Her Majesty.

French President Emmanuel Macron has a holiday home there and paid tribute to the Queen this week by saying that her memory “represents eternity” and “she will be with us forever”.

When she was a little girl in the early 1930s, then-Princess Elizabeth visited the English Channel resort with her family, the municipality of Le Touquet said.

In a statement, they said: “To pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and to commemorate her visit to Le Touquet with her Uncle Edward VIII, where she practiced both horse riding and sand yachting, the town of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage wants its airport to name her.

“For 70 years she served her country with devotion, respect and steadfastness, always attentive to good relations between our two nations, she who spoke French and valued our country.”

At one point in the 1950s, Le Touquet-Paris-Plage was as busy as airports in Paris and Nice.

It was home to the Silver Arrow service, which linked London and Paris in just four hours by plane.

Today, the airport is extremely popular with private fliers from the UK – many of whom arrive to play golf or have lunch at one of the city’s chic restaurants.

Pictured: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II attends an Armed Forces Act of Loyalty Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in June

Mr Macron’s wife Brigitte inherited a house there and the couple often spent weekends and holidays in the city.

Other iconic British figures who have lived there in the past have included Noël Coward, PG Wodehouse and Ian Fleming.

President Macron will be one of many world leaders to attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Macron has already spoken to Charles III by phone and aides said he “expressed his sincere condolences to the king and expressed his full support”.

The new name of the airport has not yet been announced.