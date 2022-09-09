Vile trolls smear the late queen. Why is it the woke who hate the most? By GRACE CURLEY

Grace Curley hosts The Grace Curley Show

It’s the ultimate sick irony that a woman, whose life embodied class and decency, would be smeared after her death by the most classless and rude among us – but here we are in the era of the despicable online mafia.

Even before the royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, surrounded by loved ones at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, creepy trolls poked their heads out of their caves to offer the world their two cents.

Uju Anya, an associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, felt it was important to make this heard in the public debate: “I heard that the overlord of a thieving raping genocidal empire finally dies, may her pain be unbearable.”

That bizarrely cruel tweet provoked a response from a disbelieving Jeff Bezos who noted, “This is someone who is supposedly working to make the world a better place? I do not think so. Wow.’

For once I agree with Jeff Bezos.

Sadly, Anya wasn’t the only hate-filled lunatic to revel in the news. No, this behavior wasn’t just reserved for faceless trolls like her.

In this case, professional journalists decided to take action. (I guess they couldn’t pass up an opportunity to startle such a large audience).

Tirhakah Love, a writer for New York Magazine, concluded his newsletter titled “Lizzie Out, Let’s get Loud” by informing readers: “We all have our methods of mourning friends; doing the electric slide on a colonizer’s grave just happens to be mine.’

CBS News correspondent Wesley Lowery tweeted, then deleted: “The death of a person seen as almost god by the (white) political, ruling and media class, but who at one point was also the oppressive ruler of some 30 % of the global population, will provide an excellent example of the subjectivity of straight news reporting.

How brave of you, Wesley.

First to ‘speak your truth’ as ​​the void. Virtue signaling progressives like to say.

And then delete it.

Bravo!

Kindness and politeness are clearly too much to ask these days, but I think silence would work just fine.

No one has to mourn the queen. But for those who feel she bore the original, indelible sins of colonialism and was the face of a backward, sinister institution, may I make a suggestion?

Maybe, just maybe, get your facts straight.

Of course, as many – more professional – journalists pointed out, Queen Elizabeth was not personally responsible for the expansion of the British Empire over hundreds of years.

In addition, the British Parliament directed British foreign policy during her 70-year reign.

But why should facts stand in the way of a waking story?

And Fox News’ Tucker Carlson noted that while the British Empire wasn’t perfect, it was far more humane than any other empire that came before it.

But again, historical perspective does not burden the thoughtless. There, the name Abraham Lincoln ripped right out of high school for God’s sake.

None of these arguments will stop the vitriol, as deranged, ignorant people on basement benches debate whether the queen should be held accountable for all the sins of colonialism.

Let us then appeal to fundamental human dignity.

The old Latin maxim – ‘De mortuis nil nisi bonum’ – remains as true today as it was two millennia ago.

“There is nothing but good things to say about the dead.”

Ultimately, except for the face of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth was human.

Elizabeth II was cast as queen at the age of 25 after her father, George VI, failed to recover from failed lung surgery and died in his sleep.

She met 13 sitting US presidents. She rode horses with Ronald Reagan, danced with Gerald Ford and planted a tree with George HW Bush.

In her time, she gave her blessing to 15 British Prime Ministers, including Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.

During World War II, she served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service as a driver and mechanic. She wore a uniform in the real war against the real fascists and Nazis.

She was married to Prince Philip for 73 years, had four children, eight grandchildren, and had 30 Corgis throughout her life.

And she did it all in a way that aroused respect and admiration from the British people and the world.

Note that all of her critics seem to be attacking her for vague crimes – but even they can’t point to a valid personal attack against her.

Of course, this appeal will also fall on the ears – deaf to the sound of likes, emojis and retweets from the other ogres on social media.

In our retarded age, nausea has become a hallmark when a public figure dies.

When Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana passed away in July, soap star Nancy Lee Grahn released a wild and heartless conspiracy theory online: “Dear @FBI, I know you don’t need advice from a soap star, but because you’re in 10 or 10k unlikely storylines in my 37 years, may I recommend digging up Ivana. It was clear that it didn’t take 10 corpse carriers to carry a 73-year-old with liposuction that I believe was heavy according to classified documents.”

I’m sure Nancy Lee has a “Hate Has No Home Here” sign on her front yard.

Doesn’t she seem like a delight?

When Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia passed away in 2016, the New Yorker’s Helen Rosner tweeted, “Look, sometimes assh**** die.”

Do you feel the tolerance?

Of course, according to these leftists, it is the right that is full of hatred.

Lowery insisted in the wake of the Buffalo, New York mass shooting that many white Americans have been “poisoned” by white supremacist ideologies expressed by right-wing media.

It seems to me that many of the left themselves are suffering from a serious contagion.

It is agonizing that a woman, whose life was truly devoted to worthy public service, should be treated with such vulgar disdain by many of the ignorant in the Woke crowd.

But disgusting reader — rest assured: As the emotional epitaph for Jay Gatsby at the end of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s immortal novel reads, “You’re worth the whole damn bunch together.”

How true is that for Queen Elizabeth II.

Rest in peace.