Vile Australian criminal is caught downloading disturbing ‘baby abuse’ videos

A Tasmanian court has heard a convicted child molester download baby rape files onto his mother’s computer weeks after he was released from prison.

Aidan Jack Binnie, 22, was living with his mother at the time of the latest crime after being released from prison in May.

Binnie pleaded guilty to a range of new charges, including accessing, transmitting, and possessing child abuse material — the material involving female infants and infants.

Burnie’s Supreme Court heard in July that the Australian Federal Police had been notified that Binnie had uploaded two child abuse files to an online chat room, with the upload linked to an address on his mother’s computer.

A search of the house found a telephone in the bathroom containing several child abuse files.

The Mercury reported that Judge Tamara Jago was informed that Binnie had told police he typed “baby rape” because he was interested in what others had done about the child abuse.

He told police he felt isolated and believed only others who “did” would talk to him.

The court also heard that Binnie became “obsessed” with child abuse material at a young age after being exposed to it by his father in his early years.

Binnie’s father was also convicted of child abuse, with Binnie’s lawyer saying the 22-year-old plans to move to the mainland when released from prison and seek the help he needs outside of Tasmania.

Justice Iago was told he had previously been threatened in prison despite being in a protected unit.

She said she needed time to include new mandatory provisions in her sentencing with the sentence to be handed down for Binnie in September.