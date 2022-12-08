Viktor Bout Russian arms dealer who inspired Lord of War movie swapped for Brittney Griner

Convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the Russian merchant of death, is back in his homeland after being traded for WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday.

Bolt, 55, has spent the past 12 years in federal prison in Marion, Illinois, on charges of arms trafficking and conspiring with terrorists to kill US citizens with Colombian rebels. He still had 13 years of his sentence to go.

In his storied career, Bout has been accused of collaborating with terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda, as well as groups in Pakistan, Iran and Somalia.

Bout’s exploits helped inspire the 2005 Hollywood film Lord of War starring Nicholas Cage, which was loosely based on his life. One of his most notorious acts was stealing $32 billion worth of weapons from Ukraine between 1992 and 1998.

In August, DailyMail.com revealed that Bout had become part of negotiations to bring Griner home. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the exchange, saying in a statement issued by Russian news agencies that the exchange took place in Abu-Dhabi and that Bout flew home.

This combination of file photos shows Brittney Griner waiting for verdict in a defendant’s cage at a hearing in Khimki outside Moscow and Viktor Bout waiting in a criminal court detention center in Bangkok in 2008

During his career as an arms dealer, Bout became notorious for his willingness to arm almost anyone, from militias in Sierra Leone to the ruthless Liberian regime of Charles Taylor and the Taliban.

Born in the Soviet Tajikistan town of Dushanbe, Bout is reported to be fluent in several languages ​​and has served as a military translator in the Soviet Army, including in Angola. He has said he visited a language institute in Moscow that serves as a training ground for military intelligence officers.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, he was able to take advantage of a plethora of cheap Soviet-made weapons that could be sold to customers in Africa, Asia and South America.

Operating out of the United Arab Emirates, he used a fleet of Soviet-era aircraft, which he established in disused air bases, to deliver weapons to insurgents, warlords and rogue states around the world.

Bout’s exploits helped inspire the 2005 Hollywood film Lord of War starring Nicholas Cage, which was loosely based on his life

He started life on the run in 2002 when the police in Belgium issued an arrest warrant against him. It is thought that he used fake passports to move around under a succession of aliases. Bolt finally appeared in Russia in 2003.

The moniker, Merchant of Death, was coined by British Foreign Secretary Peter Hain, who said in 2003: ‘Bout is the leading merchant of death who is the main conduit for aircraft and supply routes carrying weapons… from Eastern Europe mainly from Bulgaria, Moldavia and Ukraine to Liberia and Angola.’

Hain added: “The UN has exposed Bolt as the center of a cobweb of shady arms dealers, diamond dealers and other agents who perpetuate the wars.”

Bout was arrested in 2008 in a Bangkok hotel in Thailand after a sting operation by US agents who recorded him offering to sell missiles to people he believed to be left-wing Colombian guerrillas.

In a 2009 interview with Channel 4 in the United Kingdom, Bout denied ever working with al-Qaeda, but said he did fly weapons to Afghanistan to help troops fighting the Taliban.

Bout said in the same appearance that he helped UN peacekeepers in Rwanda in the 1990s and brought supplies to the genocide-ravaged country.

After his arrest, then-Attorney General Eric Holder called him “one of the most prolific arms dealers in the world.” Although the arrest angered the Kremlin. He was extradited to the US in 2010.

During the trial, Bout maintained his innocence. A jury heard that when a terrorist organization told him its guns would be used to kill American pilots, he responded, “We had the same enemy.”

In 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a US court on multiple charges related to his career as an arms dealer. He was 45 at the time. Russia has always maintained his innocence, described his case as a flagrant injustice and sought to secure his release.

In the same year, Bout was named as an aide to Liberian President Charles Taylor and charged with complicity in war crimes committed during Sierra Leone’s civil war.

Biden’s permission to release a Russian felon once nicknamed the Merchant of Death underscored the mounting pressure his administration faced to get Griner home.