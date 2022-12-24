Vikings beat Giants 27-24 on Joseph’s game-ending 61-yard FG

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 win that prevented the New York Giants clinching a Saturday playoff spot.

TJ Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk Cousins, who threw for a third score to Justin Jefferson with 3 minutes left that was set up by a blocked punt to give the Vikings (12-3) an eight-point lead.

Saquon Barkley’s 27-yard rush straight down the middle on fourth-and-2 for the Giants (8-6-1) with 2:01 left and the subsequent 2-point conversion pass from Daniel Jones to Daniel Bellinger tied it.

But despite a 7-yard sack by safety Landon Collins at the Minnesota 41 forcing the Vikings to burn their final timeout with 19 seconds left on the clock, Cousins ​​found Jefferson for yet another third clutch on a bubble screen. And the NFL’s leading receiver had room to take it all before being tripped on a 17-yard gain.

Cousins ​​nailed the ball and Joseph came in for the kick on goal which had enough distance left to send the Vikings into a well-known touchline frenzy after another thrilling win.

The Giants got the help they needed in losses to NFC chasers Detroit and Seattle, but they didn’t seal the deal with the win to complete the equation of securing a wild card spot.

Jones had 334 yards and an Isaiah Hodgins touchdown on 30-for-42 passes, but his teammates – both offensive and defensive – struggled to hold onto the ball.

Jones was nicked early in the fourth quarter on the Minnesota 18 when Hodgins hesitated for a step on his route and Patrick Peterson undercut him for the interception, but the Vikings then turned the ball over on downs.

Bellinger lost a fumble on the Minnesota 23 in the first quarter. Richie James dropped a third and five passes from 37 that would have moved the sticks in the fourth quarter, forcing the Giants to settle for Graham Gano’s third field goal that ended the lead cut to 17-16 with 6:24 left.

At the end of the third quarter, Cor’Dale Flott wobbled his interception attempt at the Giants 40. After replay review negated the on-field turnover call, the Vikings resumed their drive and finished it off in the end zone.

Hockenson made a jumping catch over safety Julian Love and cornerback Darnay Holmes which he held with both hands during the hard landing on his back. That 15-yard score gave Minnesota back the lead with 14:12 left.

Rarely, however, have these Vikings played a drama-free fourth quarter. Of course, they finished with another thrilling win, setting the NFL record with their 11th one-score win of the season.

After their NFL-record comeback from a 33-point deficit to beat Indianapolis, the Vikings failed to electrify the stadium like they did last week. However, they dodged the disappointment that can follow a snappy victory, unlike last month when their rally from a 17-point deficit to beat Buffalo preceded a 40-3 loss to Dallas.

STATISTICS AND THINGS

Jefferson passed Randy Moss to set the Vikings single-season record for receiving yards with 1,723, reaching the 100-yard mark for the 24th time in his career. That’s the most in NFL history for a player’s first four seasons, and Jefferson is still in his third year.

Cousins ​​became the fifth player in league history with more than 25 scoring passes in eight straight seasons, behind Peyton Manning (13), Drew Brees (11), Philip Rivers (11) and Tom Brady (10).

INJURY REPORT

Giants: After the front four finally got healthy at the same time, DE Azeez Ojulari (ankle) was injured in the second quarter and did not return. He has 4½ sacks in the past four games. … CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) was inactive for the fifth game in a row.

Vikings: CB Cameron Dantzler (active) and C Garrett Bradbury (back) were inactive, replaced by Duke Shelley and Austin Schlottman in the starting lineup.

NEXT ONE

Giants: Host Indianapolis on January 1.

Vikings: Play in Green Bay on January 1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL