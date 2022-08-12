‘Vikingologist’ who pulled knives on banned Liverpool fan and his mother-in-law jailed for 10 months

A ‘Vikingologist’ who pulled two large kitchen knives on a banned Liverpool FC fan and his mother-in-law during an argument over a dead horse has been sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Leslie Radley-Braithwaite, 34, of Redgate in Formby, armed herself with the knife weapons after Lisa Masterson, 54, and Sam Lomax, 23, confronted him while on duty at Kentwood Stables in Freshfield on August 17, 2020.

Radley-Braithwaite was sentenced to 10 months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court after admitting an altercation and two counts of possession of a newspaper article in a public place.

The history buff’s dreams of appearing as an extra on the popular Amazon Prime show Vikings are now gone, his lawyer said.

Lomax, who was banned from Liverpool FC games earlier this year after throwing homophobic insults at players from the stands, was also sentenced to 10 months in prison, but with an 18-month suspension, plus 150 hours of community service and a 10-day requirement. for rehabilitation. .

He pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cannabis after a small amount of the class B drug was found on him during his arrest.

Masterson, meanwhile, avoided jail after admitting to using threatening behavior and was given a 12-month community service order with 150 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days.

The court had heard that Masterson had seven horses in the stables, but that one of them had died, leaving “slightly dismayed at the cause of death.”

Masterson also had ‘payment issues’ and was ordered to find another location to house her animals, leading to an unspecified ‘incident’ in the stables on August 16, 2020.

Leslie Radley-Braithwaite (pictured), 34, of Redgate in Formby, armed herself with the knife weapons after Lisa Masterson, 54, and Sam Lomax, 23, confronted him during his job at Kentwood Stables in Freshfield on August 17, 2020

Masterson, from Croxteth, returned the next day with relatives in their basket. They blocked the entrance to the property with three vehicles, intending to retrieve some equipment she owned.

But the mother became “verbally abusive and aggressive” towards employees before pushing one, the court heard.

Her daughter’s friend Lomax, from Woolton, then pulled a craft knife from his car.

It was then that Stables armed himself with two large knives as the feud “escalated.”

The hearing was replayed with cell phone footage of part of the dispute, with Masterson being heard saying ‘f*** off, will you get our stuff?’

The police were called, but by the time the officers arrived, “everything had calmed down.”

Bernice Campbell, prosecutor, described how workers were left “afraid and terrified” by the disruption.

LFC fan Lomax was previously subject to a three-year football ban in March after he directed a homophobic slur at Everton fans during the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in December 2021, within earshot of stewards who reported him to police.

Daniel Bramhall, on the defensive, said he started a new job as an engineer this Monday.

He also acts as a caretaker for his father, who is suffering from a ‘severe progressive illness’.

Bramhall added: ‘He didn’t go to the stables with the intention of producing the knife.

“It was a momentary error of judgment that happened in a situation that escalated and was very fluid. He’s a young person who hadn’t been in trouble before.’

Gareth Roberts, who appeared on behalf of Radley-Braithwaite, said the 34-year-old suffered from mental health issues and serious back injuries. These “constantly hurt him.”

Counsel told the court, “He understands that what he did was wrong. There were young people present at the time and he is very sorry.

“His actions are the result of good intentions. They were impulsive and luckily no one was hurt.

“Others have started this, and if it weren’t for Mrs. Masterson and Mr. Lomax, he wouldn’t be here today. To his credit he presents himself as an intelligent, articulate man.’

Roberts described Radley-Braithwaite as a “Vikingologist with a keen interest in Scandinavian history,” and a man hoping to land work as an extra on the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime drama series Vikings.

But he added, “He put that in jeopardy.”

Eric Lamb, who defended Masterson, described how his client had struggled “financially” after her partner’s death and “has been out of balance since then.”

The former nursing home worker, who has no previous convictions, lost her job after breaking her wrist and is now on benefits.

Condemnation, Recorder Tim Harrington said, ‘Shame on you. This was a shameful incident.

“What happened that day was about a dispute over the stabling of horses. You, Mrs. Masterson, started it.

“You were insulting and threatening. Anyone there would have felt threatened by what you were doing.’

Masterson told the judge that we were going to collect our things at that time. But she was sent off for the interruption, and he continued, “Your actions were terrible. Because of your mature age and good character, the correct sentence is a community injunction. It’s an opportunity.’

The court had heard that Masterson had seven horses in the stables (pictured) but that one of them had died, leaving ‘somewhat upset about the cause of death’

Recorder Harrington turned to Lomax and said, “When the trouble started, you started arming yourself with a knife, crossing the threshold of custody.

“Anyone who arms himself with a knife in public should expect to go to jail.

‘But you are a man of good character, you have paid work and this has been a while. It is up to you.’

About Radley-Braithwaite, the judge said, “You are in a different position. I accept you didn’t start this, but you escalated it.

‘You armed yourself not with one but two seriously large knives. Your record isn’t that bad, but you have convictions for violence and weapons. I don’t see how I could suspend the sentence.’

All three defendants were given a five-year restraining order and had to pay a victim allowance. The confiscation and destruction of the knives and drugs was also ordered.