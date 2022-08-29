Vigilante citizens are fighting back – the result will be deadly: The Guardian Angels’ CURTIS SLIWA

Curtis Sliwa is the founder of the Guardian Angels and he was the Republican Party’s candidate for mayor of New York City in 2021.

How much more can we take?

Every week there is a new shocking video of a furious New Yorker taking matters into his own hands to fight back against the criminals terrorizing our city.

This weekend in Upper Manhattan, a Good Samaritan snuck after a gang of scooter riders, who robbed a man at gunpoint in broad daylight.

The defenseless victim yelled “help” as they beat him. Then a brave and as yet unnamed New York hero came to his rescue.

He surprised the assailants, grabbed the weapon and wrestled it while they beat him. Then he drove the cowards through the street with it.

I know exactly what this man was thinking – he had had enough.

Decades ago, I founded the Guardian Angels to help clean up the streets of New York City. I said “enough” after being held at gunpoint while working as a night manager at McDonald’s.

A dope enemy held – with trembling hands – a sawed-off shotgun to my head.

Today, the Big Apple and many other American cities feel just like it did then. And I have a warning for the spineless politicians whose impeccable policies have turned our cities into hellholes and let the criminals run wild.

I’ve seen what happens when Good Samaritans turn to vigilantes—and if America doesn’t get a handle on this lawlessness—it can turn deadly.

In the late 1970s and 1980s, The Guardian Angels patrolled New York’s worst neighborhoods during the city’s darkest days. And we did it unarmed.

I was called a vigilante and arrested 77 times, but when the Guardian Angels came, people knew the cavalry had arrived.

At the time, the city was in danger of bankruptcy and Mayor Ed Koch fired the police.

Subway NYPD patrols were non-existent and gangs roamed the platforms and cars – harassing, robbing and humiliating people.

Civilians were walking victims and criminals ruled the day.

In cinemas, crowds cheered the vigilantes, such as Charles Bronson in Death Wish, Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver and Joe Don Baker in Walking Tall.

They lived vicariously through these characters, who refused to bow to bullies.

In the 1980s, it was budget cuts that devastated our city police. Today, it is bail reform and ‘Defund the Police’ that are wreaking havoc on a national level.

Cops on the beat are too scared of the progressive response to do proactive policing and the crooks who get arrested are off the streets before the cops are done with the paperwork.

Even New York City Mayor Eric Adams has called the state bail reform laws that keep judges from imprisoning these vile creeps “insane.”

He’s right, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is deaf, dumb and blind to the impact of these policies.

NYPD officers are fed up and are leaving the police force in record numbers. The percentage of agents who retire before reaching full retirement has increased by 71% from 2021.

Left to their own devices, ordinary New Yorkers and Americans across the country are fighting back.

Earlier this month, a Las Vegas smoke shop owner arrested three thieves who walked into his shop wearing ski masks.

One of the masked robbers grabbed his tip jar, another jumped behind the counter. So Johnny Nguyen grabbed a knife and stabbed one of the villains at least seven times.

In California, an 80-year-old liquor store owner saw a gang of gunmen preparing to storm his business. He pulled a shotgun from behind the counter and lit one.

None of these criminals were killed.

In New York City, 44-year-old native Ro Malabanan was getting off the subway when he saw a deranged man beating a construction worker.

Malabanan was told that this man had just attacked an old man and a child.

Did Malabanan put his head down and keep walking? No, he’d had enough too.

Malabanan, an MMA fighter trained in boxing, judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, chased the bully and held him until police arrived.

I applaud these civilian heroes who stood up to defend themselves and their communities. I want criminals to be afraid of the people.

Call it self-defense or vigilante, but it’s unstoppable. The community will fill the void when law enforcement officers don’t do their job. And public opinion is already on the side of Nguyen, Malabanan and others like her.

When Bragg, the brain-dead New York Bragg threw Harlem bodega worker Jose Alba on Rikers Island for the crime of defending his life, New Yorkers demanded that he be released.

The charges against Alba, who stabbed his attacker to death in the shop where he worked, were eventually dropped and he walked free.

Strangely enough, his story reminds me of another New Yorker – who said ‘enough’.

His name is Bernard Goetz.

Goetz had already been violently robbed for his coat and thrown through a glass window, so when he was surrounded by four teenagers on a subway late one night in 1984, he knew what was going to happen.

As the teens circled him, Goetz pulled a gun from his pants and fired four shots, hitting each of the teens.

Then he stepped over one of them named Darrell Cabey, looked down and said, “You don’t look so bad,” and fired again.

He hit Cabey in the back and paralyzed him for life.

Goetz was called the ‘metrovigilante’ and at first he was celebrated by the public, myself included.

As we all learned more about what had happened that night, it became clear that Goetz was going too far. And make no mistake, when the vigilante crosses the line into lawlessness, the vigilante becomes the criminal and must also be held accountable.

A grand jury declined to indict Goetz, but he was eventually charged and convicted of illegal possession of a firearm.

Goetz finished his time and returned to the same apartment building where he now lives. The hipsters on the subway don’t recognize him, but the baby boomers do.

Goetz never got into trouble like this again, but his story is a reminder of what happens when people are left to their own devices.

Who knows what would have happened if that Good Samaritan in Upper Manhattan had opened fire on those scooter riders?

If our elected officials don’t enforce the law and if they don’t let the police do their job, then ‘we the people’ will fight back.

But it’s a fine line between chaos and order. New York City and America must restore law and order before Good Samaritans turn to vigilante and anarchy rules.