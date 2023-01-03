Vigil kept for Hamlin 24 hours after collapsing on the field

CINCINNATI (NEWS10) – A candlelight vigil was held outside Cincinnati Hospital, where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is recovering after he collapsed during Monday Night Football. The 24-year-old remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Ohio.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter in a game against the Bengals. Paramedics and officials from both teams and the NFL spent about 30 minutes on the field with Hamlin before he was rushed to the hospital.

The NFL confirmed he went into cardiac arrest.

The vigil took place at 8:55 p.m., 24 hours after he collapsed. Fans from several teams attended the vigil.

“Anyway, it doesn’t matter who you end up being a fan of. It matters that we’re all human, we come together and we show support for another human being who needs it.

Hamlin continues to receive support from people on social media, with every NFL team changing their Twitter profile picture to number three to support him.