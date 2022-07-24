Viewers slam Channel Seven’s ‘disjointed and random’ reboot of This Is Your Life

Channel Seven viewers rejected the network’s reboot of This Is Your Life on Sunday night.

The episode looked at the extraordinary and sometimes headline-grabbing life of swimming superstar Ian Thorpe.

Viewers have criticized the reboot, with one writing: ‘Australian TV likes to reboot programs that the internet has deemed obsolete. #this is your life.’

Viewers have called Channel Seven reboot of This Is Your Life “disjointed,” “uncomfortable” and “superfluous.” Pictured Ian Thorpe and Melissa Doyle

‘Unusual format for what was and could be a great show…. #thisyourlife,” said another.

“I thought this is your life was meant to be a surprise to whoever showed up, but not the new version #thisisyourlife,” said a third.

‘I tried to watch #thisisyourlife on Channel 7 tonight. Man, it’ll never be what we did. As a producer of the show for many many years..sometimes the adage ‘don’t fix what isn’t broken’ is true,’ agreed another.

One of them commented, ‘It’s a little awkward isn’t it? They push through guests who say about two sentences before moving on to the next. Lacks the prestige of the older series. #This is your life.’

Watching #ThisIsYourLife reboot on Seven. More like this is a disjointed and random collection of people saying nice things about you without a story to tie it together because we messed with a winning formula,” another person wrote.

Another agreed: “#thisisyourlife about Thorpey has a really bad feeling about it.”

Despite the criticism, some viewers shared their excitement to see Melissa Doyle back on television screens.

‘@melissadoyle Welcome back to @Channel7. So happy to see you #ThisIsYourLife,” one person commented.

How PERFECT is @melissadoyle on the rebooted #ThisIsYourLife on @Channel7?! Radiant warmth as always. So glad Mel – and this great show – are back on our screens,” said another.