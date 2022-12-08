Viewers say they are unable to watch first episodes of Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary

<!–

Outraged Netflix users have taken to social media after the streaming service crashed and froze for some people trying to watch the Harry & Meghan series after it was released this morning.

Some viewers say they couldn’t start watching the series, which ended at 8am UK time after it failed to load.

The show is one of Netflix’s most highly anticipated programs as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promised to give the inside track on their relationship.

Buckingham Palace officials will have joined the hordes of fans eagerly logging on to see what the couple had to say about the press coverage of the couple, alleged racism in the royal family itself and alleged bullying of staff.

In the first episode the couple tells how they met, in the second episode the prince sees himself compared to his deceased mother Diana and in the third episode they discuss their engagement.

It is said that senior royals are bracing for the worst and will be prepared to take on baseless accusations when the new series drops on the streaming service.

However, some tunings may have had issues accessing the episodes, after some people complained on social media that Netflix crashed while trying to watch it.

Some social media users said they were having trouble playing the first episodes of ‘Harry & Meghan’

Some reported that their screens froze and the episode stopped loading “at 10%” after trying to watch the program this morning.

Others said their Netflix ‘crashed’, with the problems seemingly affecting people both inside and outside Britain.

@Awkwardblkgirl7 wrote on Twitter: ‘I’m in the Philippines – I’m trying to watch the Harry and Megan docuseries on Netflix and Netflix won’t load. My TV is frozen at 10%! But they’re not that popular, are they?’

@TaffyAnn614 said, ‘I think we crashed #netflix. Mine won’t load!!’.

@BackQe wrote, “Looks like #Netflix has crashed/crashed or can’t meet server requirements.”

@TudorChick1501 added: ‘Loading Stuck at 10%. It’s still too early for this! Come on Netflix!’

Others said Netflix was slow or episodes were “stuck at 10% loading” earlier this morning

Downdetector.com, which measures outages on websites, showed a spike in reports from its users at 8 a.m. as the first episodes dropped.

Those with access to the program would have seen the series begin with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filming themselves on the day they finished their royal duties, with Harry in the VIP lounge at Heathrow as he flew to Canada.

The first three episodes also deal with Harry’s birth and upbringing and he blames the media for the failure of his previous relationships.

The Sussexes then describe how they get together, get engaged, and then quit as front-line royals.

The Duke and Duchess discuss Megxit, racism and their new life in California.

It also opens with a sharp note that the Royal Family declined to comment on allegations in the show and reveals that it was completed in August 2022 – before the Queen’s death.

Episode one opened with words written in white on a black background that said, “This is a first-hand account of Harry and Meghan’s story, told with never-before-seen personal archive. All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the royal family declined to comment on the contents of this series.’

Meghan and Harry share a candid photo with Doria and Archie on his birthday

Prince Harry opens the docuseries from Heathrow as he leaves country and royal duties behind