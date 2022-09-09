Viewers say King Charles’ speech ending reminded them of Blackadder (but not Shakespeare)

King Charles III captivated his very personal and moving maiden speech as monarch with a quote from Shakespeare’s immortal play Hamlet.

But some viewers admitted instead that the line, “May flights of angels sing unto thee unto thy rest,” reminded them not of the great bard, but of the foolish Blackadder.

The quote appears at the end of Hamlet, when—after the titular character’s death in the closing scene carnage—his friend Horatio opines, ‘Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, dear prince, and the flights of angels sing to you at your rest.”

Closing out his speech on Friday night following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, the King – in tribute to his ‘darling mama’ – said in tears: ‘I just want to say this: Thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all this year. May ‘flights of angels sing to you at your rest’.’

Instead, some who watched the king’s speech said it reminded them of a scene from Blackadder II, the second series of the beloved historical sitcom Rowan Atkinson, in which Lady Farrow – played by Holly De Jong – tries to find her husband. before his execution.

After Queenie – a parody of England’s Queen Elizabeth I played by Miranda Richardson – gives her the go-ahead to stop the death sentence, Lady Farrow thanks the monarch, bows and says: ‘May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’ – to which a beeping Queenie replies, ‘Yes, I’m sure they will!’.

It comes like the king delivered a historic televised address to the nation, a poignant and moving tribute to his ‘darling mama’.

Charles said of his ‘beloved mother’, the late Elizabeth II: ‘We owe her the most sincere debt a family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example’.

Members of the public attend a service of prayer and reflection following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral

The king pledged all his life as service as a new sovereign, like the queen, saying, “That promise of lifelong service I renew to all of you today.”

And he used his speech to announce that he had created his son William the Prince of Wales, with Kate the Princess of Wales, expressing his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad,” a symbol of his pursuit of reconciliation amid past troubles with the Sussexes.

He also paid tribute to his ‘cute wife’ Camilla – calling her ‘my queen consort’, saying he can ‘count on her loving assistance’ and praising her by saying: ‘I know she is up to the demands of her new role will suffice. steadfast devotion to duty upon which I have come to rely.’

The king also outlined his changing role, while taking a step back from his considerable charitable work that shaped his life as heir to the throne.

“Of course my life will change as I take on my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to devote so much of my time and energy to the charities and causes I care about so much. But I know this important work will continue in the trusted hands of others,” he said.

The monarch pre-recorded the lengthy speech, which was just under 1,000 words and lasted approximately nine and a half minutes in the Blue Drawing Room of the royal residence in central London, and it was played at 6pm on Friday.

Spectators shouted three cheers for Charles as he spoke to countless onlookers who had gathered to mourn his mother

The king, dressed in a gloomy black suit, black tie and with a black-and-white checkered handkerchief in his breast pocket, said: ‘I speak to you today with feelings of deep sorrow.

‘Throughout her life Her Majesty the Queen – my beloved mother – was an inspiration and example to me and all my family, and we owe her the most sincere debt a family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

‘Queen Elizabeth had a life well lived; kept a promise with fate and she is most mourned in her passing. That pledge of lifelong service I renew to all of you today.”

MPs applauded the king’s speech after watching it in silence in the House of Commons chamber. Some were able to wipe their tears during the speech. The House of Commons was suspended for a short period to allow MPs to watch the speech on TVs in the room.

Tonight’s service at St Paul’s is attended by 2,000 members of the public who were given tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

Members of the congregation were in tears during the service as the choir sang. A woman was seen using a handkerchief to wipe her eyes while sitting in the pews at St Paul’s.

Prime Minister Liz Truss looked solemn as she gave her Bible talk from Romans 14. 7-12.

She said, ‘We don’t live for ourselves and we don’t die for ourselves. When we live, we live to the Lord, and when we die, we die to the Lord; so whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.

“For to this end Christ died and lived again, that he might be Lord of both the dead and the living.

‘Why do you judge your brother or sister? Or you, why do you despise your brother or sister? For we will all stand before the judgment seat of God.

“For it is written, ‘As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall praise God.’ So then each of us is accountable to God.’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly listened intently to her lecture before standing in front of the hymn O Thou Who Came From Above.

In a separate room, the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Lord Speaker sit together, while the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi sits with Lord High Chancellor Brandon Lewis.

Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey, Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt and Minister for Wales Robert Buckland all stood together and sang a hymn during the service.

Earlier today, huge crowds cheered the new monarch as he arrived at Buckingham Palace in a vintage Rolls-Royce alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, before getting out and shaking hands with countless benefactors.

In moving scenes, cries of God Save the King erupted for an impromptu rendition of the national anthem, with the words changing to reflect the new monarch.

As the sun shone on an otherwise dull, damp day, the Royal Standard was hoisted over Buckingham Palace for the first time in his reign.