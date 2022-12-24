Viewers praise ‘stunning’ Princess Kate as she leads Royals at ‘beautiful’ Christmas carol concert

Australia
By Jacky
Viewers praised the Princess of Wales (pictured) for hosting the Christmas Eve carol service at Westminster Abbey

‘This is just what I needed on Christmas Eve’: Viewers praise ‘stunning’ Princess Kate as she leads Royals in honoring late Queen at ‘lovely’ Together At Christmas carol concert

  • The service, held at Westminster Abbey, was led by Princess Catherine
  • Viewers enjoyed the moment when young Ukrainian refugees sang a Christmas carol
  • Others enjoyed Princess Charlotte’s “priceless” response to a lecture in Paddington

By Olivia Jones for Mailonline

published: | Updated:

Viewers praised a Christmas Eve carol service hosted by the Princess of Wales, which aired after she was admitted to Westminster Abbey.

The event was attended by King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

There was awe at Princess Kate, who wore a festive burgundy dress and heels to match her daughter Charlotte, and at the “beautiful” service she had organised.

Others wondered where Prince Louis was, who has captured the hearts of many for his mischievous behavior at royal events.

Viewers praised the Princess of Wales (pictured) for hosting the Christmas Eve carol service at Westminster Abbey

Princess Kate was stunned in her festive burgundy dress, coat and heels as she walked into Westminster Cathedral

Princess Kate was stunned in her festive burgundy dress, coat and heels as she walked into Westminster Cathedral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service, but their brother Prince Louis was missed by viewers

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service, but their brother Prince Louis was missed by viewers

1671926369 990 Viewers praise stunning Princess Kate as she leads Royals at

1671926369 531 Viewers praise stunning Princess Kate as she leads Royals at

Highlights were Away in a Manger, sung by Ukrainian children who escaped war in their homeland.

The children, who were invited to perform by the Princess of Wales, stole the hearts of viewers as they paid tribute to Ukrainians around the world.

Ukrainian children sang Gone in a Manger as a moving tribute to Ukrainians around the world

Ukrainian children sang Gone in a Manger as a moving tribute to Ukrainians around the world

The children had been invited by Princess Kate to perform at the Christmas Carol service

The children had been invited by Princess Kate to perform at the Christmas Carol service

1671926370 103 Viewers praise stunning Princess Kate as she leads Royals at

1671926370 34 Viewers praise stunning Princess Kate as she leads Royals at

A favorite moment was Princess Charlotte’s delighted face as actor Hugh Bonneville read a Christmas excerpt from Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear.

Charlotte whispered excitedly to mother Kate when she realized that Bonneville, who starred as Henry Brown in the two Paddington films, would be reading about the beloved child bear.

The marmalade-loving bear also filmed an iconic skit starring Charlotte’s grandmother, The Queen, for her platinum anniversary in June.

Viewers loved the moment Princess Charlotte whispered excitedly to her mother Princess Kate when she heard the clip from Paddington Bear

Viewers loved the moment Princess Charlotte whispered excitedly to her mother Princess Kate when she heard the clip from Paddington Bear

Princess Charlotte's delighted face was described as 'priceless' when she heard Hugh Bonneville's excerpt from Paddington Bear

Princess Charlotte's delighted face was described as 'priceless' when she heard Hugh Bonneville's excerpt from Paddington Bear

Princess Charlotte’s delighted face was described as ‘priceless’ when she heard Hugh Bonneville’s excerpt from Paddington Bear

1671926372 651 Viewers praise stunning Princess Kate as she leads Royals at

1671926372 814 Viewers praise stunning Princess Kate as she leads Royals at

1671926372 798 Viewers praise stunning Princess Kate as she leads Royals at

Viewers were less than impressed with Spice Girl Mel C and Alfie Boe’s rendition of Silent Night, with many questioning why Boe’s usual singing partner Michael Ball was not present.

Other performers included Craig David, who sang his rendition of Judy Garland’s Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, and Alexis French played In the Bleak Midwinter on a grand piano, which featured images of the late Her Majesty the Queen.

Spice Girl Melanie C and singer Alfie Boe sang Silent Night during the carol service

Spice Girl Melanie C and singer Alfie Boe sang Silent Night during the carol service

Spice Girl Melanie C (left) and singer Alfie Boe (right) sang Silent Night at the carol service

1671926373 501 Viewers praise stunning Princess Kate as she leads Royals at

1671926374 711 Viewers praise stunning Princess Kate as she leads Royals at

1671926374 12 Viewers praise stunning Princess Kate as she leads Royals at

As Christmas was at the forefront of the festive service, viewers and guests alike were reminded to reflect on the tougher times many faced this year.

Some viewers complained that ads during the service “spoil” the Christmas magic, while others felt that discussing hardship also dragged down the mood.

1671926374 619 Viewers praise stunning Princess Kate as she leads Royals at

1671926375 361 Viewers praise stunning Princess Kate as she leads Royals at

The Prince of Wales read an excerpt from Queen Elizabeth II's 2012 Christmas message to guests at the service

The Prince of Wales read an excerpt from Queen Elizabeth II’s 2012 Christmas message to guests at the service

Alexis French (pictured) played In the Bleak Midwinter on a grand piano, which featured statues of the late Her Majesty the Queen

Alexis French (pictured) played In the Bleak Midwinter on a grand piano, which featured statues of the late Her Majesty the Queen

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More