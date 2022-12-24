Viewers praise ‘stunning’ Princess Kate as she leads Royals at ‘beautiful’ Christmas carol concert

Viewers praised a Christmas Eve carol service hosted by the Princess of Wales, which aired after she was admitted to Westminster Abbey.

The event was attended by King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

There was awe at Princess Kate, who wore a festive burgundy dress and heels to match her daughter Charlotte, and at the “beautiful” service she had organised.

Others wondered where Prince Louis was, who has captured the hearts of many for his mischievous behavior at royal events.

Viewers praised the Princess of Wales (pictured) for hosting the Christmas Eve carol service at Westminster Abbey

Princess Kate was stunned in her festive burgundy dress, coat and heels as she walked into Westminster Cathedral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service, but their brother Prince Louis was missed by viewers

Highlights were Away in a Manger, sung by Ukrainian children who escaped war in their homeland.

The children, who were invited to perform by the Princess of Wales, stole the hearts of viewers as they paid tribute to Ukrainians around the world.

Ukrainian children sang Gone in a Manger as a moving tribute to Ukrainians around the world

The children had been invited by Princess Kate to perform at the Christmas Carol service

A favorite moment was Princess Charlotte’s delighted face as actor Hugh Bonneville read a Christmas excerpt from Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear.

Charlotte whispered excitedly to mother Kate when she realized that Bonneville, who starred as Henry Brown in the two Paddington films, would be reading about the beloved child bear.

The marmalade-loving bear also filmed an iconic skit starring Charlotte’s grandmother, The Queen, for her platinum anniversary in June.

Viewers loved the moment Princess Charlotte whispered excitedly to her mother Princess Kate when she heard the clip from Paddington Bear

Princess Charlotte’s delighted face was described as ‘priceless’ when she heard Hugh Bonneville’s excerpt from Paddington Bear

Viewers were less than impressed with Spice Girl Mel C and Alfie Boe’s rendition of Silent Night, with many questioning why Boe’s usual singing partner Michael Ball was not present.

Other performers included Craig David, who sang his rendition of Judy Garland’s Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, and Alexis French played In the Bleak Midwinter on a grand piano, which featured images of the late Her Majesty the Queen.

Spice Girl Melanie C (left) and singer Alfie Boe (right) sang Silent Night at the carol service

As Christmas was at the forefront of the festive service, viewers and guests alike were reminded to reflect on the tougher times many faced this year.

Some viewers complained that ads during the service “spoil” the Christmas magic, while others felt that discussing hardship also dragged down the mood.

The Prince of Wales read an excerpt from Queen Elizabeth II’s 2012 Christmas message to guests at the service