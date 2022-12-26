Viewers left furious as they claim Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special ruined the festive period

Mrs Brown’s Boys has left BBC viewers furious as they claim the show’s Christmas special once again ruined the festive period.

Just 2.4 million tuned in to BBC One to watch the Christmas episode, titled Shining Mammy, on Sunday night, with viewers claiming it is now “unwatchable”.

The last complete series of Mrs Brown’s Boys aired in 2013, but has since returned for a series of festive specials.

‘Unwatchable’: Mrs Brown’s Boys has left BBC viewers furious as they claim the show’s Christmas special once again ruined the festive period.

The episode was criticized by viewers, with many taking to Twitter to voice their opinion on the show.

One user wrote: “Mrs Brown’s Boys has gone beyond stupid, now unwatchable, not funny in the slightest, shuts down after 13 minutes.”

Another writing: ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys have arrived to ruin Christmas again’

A third said: “Christmas just got ruined because I watched some Mrs Brown’s Boys because the batteries in my TV remote went dead.”

‘Mrs Brown’s Boys or whatever it’s called is an instant jump on Christmas,’ wrote one.

Lagging behind: Just 2.4 million tuned in to BBC One to watch the Christmas episode, titled Shining Mammy, on Sunday night, with viewers claiming it is now “unwatchable”.

Mrs Brown’s Boys will return for four episodes in 2023 after the Christmas Day special episode.

Actor Brendan O’Carroll, 67, who plays Agnes Brown, has revealed that the postponement of filming during Covid meant there was a rush to book places, leaving them unable to meet fans’ needs for more Mrs. Brown.

The Irish comedian, who created the sitcom, also admitted that he gets goosebumps knowing that the show has become a Christmas tradition for people every year.

Honest: The episode was panned by viewers, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the show.

Speaking to The Sun’s TV Mag, Brendan explained that the miniseries was meant to celebrate 100 years of the BBC.

He detailed that the BBC was “adamant” that they got four episodes, so they went to book studios for 2023 to start filming then.

The Dublin native went on to tell the publication of his gratitude for the people who see his award-winning show as their Christmas staple.

He said: ‘I love it, it gives me goosebumps that Mrs Brown has become a part of Christmas.

Rejected: Actor Brendan O’Carroll, 67, who plays Agnes Brown, has revealed that filming being postponed during Covid meant there was a rush to book places which left them unable to meet fan needs for more Ms Brown

That’s what people who come to the show say: “Oh, it wouldn’t be Christmas without Mrs. Brown.” You’re going to say “Oh my gosh, we set it up.”

“Because in my time that was Morecambe and Wise, it wasn’t Christmas without Morecambe and Wise, so it’s a buzz.”

This year’s Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special will air on BBC One at 10:25pm after EastEnders.

Titled the episode ‘Shining Mammy’, the synopsis reads: ‘It’s Christmas in Finglas once again, and this year Cathy has a new boyfriend, Boris.

“A last-minute change of plans leaves Agnes looking after the widower’s twins while he and Cathy head to Foley’s for a quiet, romantic drink.

Not everyone is convinced that he’s the right one for Cathy, and there are even suspicions that he might be a vampire.

But Agnes isn’t worried about Boris; she has her own concerns about her creepy twins.’

A second 2022 special will air on New Year’s Day at 10pm, called ‘Mammy’s Hair Loom’.

The synopsis explains: “Suspicion surrounds Cathy’s creepy boyfriend Boris.

Buster and Dermot are convinced she’s a vampire and hatch a plan to save Cathy, which leaves her mortified.

Sharon has boyfriend issues of her own, and Father Damien has been called in to tend to some depressed chickens.

‘Meanwhile, Buster convinces Agnes that she should have her antique vase appraised. Who knows how much it could be worth? ‘After all, he has been passed down from generation to generation, and he plans to leave it to Cathy as his inheritance.’