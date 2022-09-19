‘Huw Edwards has been awake for almost two weeks now’: Viewers joke broadcaster ‘needs a holiday’

<!–

Viewers joked that Huw Edwards ‘needs a holiday’ as he continues to lead BBC coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

The 61-year-old presenter has anchored BBC coverage since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.

He is also presenting on BBC News this morning along with Fergal Keane, also 61, ahead of the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

On Twitter, many social media users expressed their hope that the presenter will treat himself to a well-deserved break.

One user wrote: ‘@thehuwedwards you’ve done an amazing job since announcing Her Majesty’s passing. I hope the BBC gives you a well-deserved break!’

Another said: ‘Huw Edwards deserves a six month holiday after today. How he managed to talk and interview people about this for ten days, I’ll never know.’

One joked: ‘Can someone give #huwedwards a pillow and blanket followed by a long vacation, please?’

“Can we all go clubbing together on GoFundMe and buy Huw Edwards a vacation when this is all over? The man has been broadcasting for 12 days now without any problems,” another joked.

‘Has anyone worked harder than these few weeks? Crazy pressure to be the person to say “this is the BBC from London” day of. Give this man a holiday,” one Twitter user joked.

Edwards has presented much of the BBC’s coverage since Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced on September 8.

BBC One viewers last week expressed concern over the news presenter’s sore right eye

The public broadcaster had a total of 9.83 million people tuned into BBC One at 6:30 p.m. when Queen Elizabeth II’s death (pictured just two days before she died) was officially announced

Viewers praised the presenter’s “amazing” coverage, with someone calling him “absolutely amazing.”

“Huw Edwards is absolutely amazing again today,” they wrote. “He’s a great announcer. Completely on the ball, controlled, pragmatic but sensitive.’

Another added: ‘All the presenters, especially on the BBC, were great, but they were absolutely outstanding.

“Always the right tone, isn’t rude when he has to stop guests from going to live feeds, just a big thank you.”

Viewers expressed concern for Huw, with some suggesting he wasn’t getting much rest after news of the Queen’s death this weekend

‘What a special broadcaster that is. He has the amazing ability to sustain hours of live TV along with the informative and comprehensive professionalism it deserves,” said one Twitter user.

Last week, BBC News viewers expressed concern for Edwards’ health after the presenter was seen with a bloodshot right eye.

The broadcaster raised concerns on social media as it covered the procession in which the late Monarch’s coffin was moved from Holyroodhouse Palace to St Giles Cathedral.

Viewers saw the presenter’s bloodshot eye and said they hoped he would get it treated and suspected he must have been “shattered.”

Edwards was also the presenter who announced the news of the Queen’s death to the nation on Thursday, September 8.