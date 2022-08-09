Viewers criticize Channel Seven for broadcasting unauthorized Olivia Newton-John miniseries

<!–

Channel Seven has been criticized for airing the 2018 miniseries Hopelessly Devoted to You, following the death of Olivia Newton-John at the age of 73.

The unauthorized 2018 biopic starring Delta Goodrem as a young Olivia didn’t go down well with grieving viewers Tuesday night, and they were quick to vent on social media.

“We should be honoring Olivia, not wearing this awful wooden duck imitation,” tweeted one disgruntled fan.

“Why am I watching Delta Goodrem playing Olivia Newton-John on TV and not…I don’t know, Olivia Newton-John?” wrote another, alongside a crying face emoji.

“Australia doesn’t want to see Delta Goodrem as Olivia, you callous idiots,” a third joked, before adding, ‘We want to see the original music with Olivia.’

“In the rush to set something up tonight, Olivia Newton told John that Channel Seven missed the mark on Olivia’s biopic starring Delta Goodrem,” another wrote.

“I’d rather watch something REAL starring Olivia, not someone pretending to be her!” they added.

It comes after Delta paid tribute to her beloved “mentor and friend” following the Grease star’s death after a long battle with cancer.

“The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the whole world felt Olivia’s unparalleled light,” Delta wrote on Instagram.

‘A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and friendly. my mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who always guided me… she was always there for me. Family to me.’

“I don’t have all the words I would like to say today, but I hope everyone will join us to celebrate our beloved Olivia, her heart, soul, talent, courage, grace…I love you forever,” she said. Delta.

Olivia’s husband John Easterling broke the tragic news that she had passed away at the age of 73.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” he said in a statement.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Just days before her death, Olivia Newton-John posted a heartwarming photo to Instagram with her husband John Easterling