View: Public health gets private push

Azim Premji Foundation making a serious foray into the healthcare sector by setting up primary health centres (PHCs) in small towns is important. This development comes when private investment in healthcare is essentially driven by private equity (PE) capital largely focused on providing tertiary and quaternary care, large hospital chains snapping up smaller ones and becoming larger, and healthtech startups focusing on riding the Digital India wave.

GoI’s expenditure on healthcare has historically remained abysmally low. As per data from the National Health Accounts, GoI spent 1.3% of India’s GDP on health in 2018-19, even as the norm on government healthcare expenditure is 3%. Consequently, two-thirds of Indians are forced to seek treatment privately.

The pandemic has not been able to catalyse a significant jump. The success of Ayushman Bharat, GoI’s flagship healthcare insurance scheme, has been marred with issues such as not many large private hospital players providing tertiary care getting empanelled due to treatment package rates being too low, and delays in payment of the treatment bills.

Meanwhile, the PE interest in the healthcare space has been rising steadily over the past two decades, with the pandemic further accentuating the demand for good-quality healthcare in most cities and pushing some hospitals into insolvency. The role of rising foreign PE investment and the steady inorganic expansion of large corporate hospital chains in building healthcare infrastructure in the country is good news as well as bad.

On the one hand, it provides a much-needed fillip to India’s investment starved healthcare ecosystem. It also helps improve the quality and penetration of high-end healthcare infrastructure. On the other hand, private investments come with a clear short-term profit motive, and end up increasing the cost of healthcare services, making accessibility difficult.

In a country where health insurance is still grossly under-penetrated, the rising cost of private healthcare is not helpful. A four-year investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has reportedly concluded that some of the leading hospital chains abused their dominance through exorbitant pricing charged for room rents, medicines, tests, medical devices and consumables in contravention of competition laws. In some hospitals, the room rents exceeded charges of 4-star hotels.

Incidentally, most of the private investment has been at the higher end of the Indian healthcare ecosystem — multi-specialty and super-specialty care in major cities rather than primary care in rural areas. After making a five-fold return on its investment in Delhi-based Max Healthcare, global PE firm KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts) is now reportedly in the fray to buy a stake in Manipal Health Enterprises, India’s second-largest private hospital chain.

For a large, populous country like India, under investment in primary healthcare means allowing the bulk of the economically poor to skip low-cost prevention and, instead, making them seek high-cost cures and treatment. A good and well-penetrated primary health infrastructure helps to identify health issues early and prevent them from escalating to hospitalisations and surgeries. It, therefore, leads to better health outcomes.

Which is why for Azim Premji Foundation, the world’s fifth-largest private endowment fund with a corpus of $38 billion, to make healthcare its second biggest priority (after education) is an important development for India’s healthcare ecosystem. Health is a public good, and increased private investment in a public good tends to adversely impact the basic characteristics of such a good — being non-excludable and non-rivalrous.

Going by the foundation’s work in education, its well-timed and much-needed foray into healthcare appears to be promising.