VietJet plane headed to Ho Chi Minh City from Perth is forced to make a U-turn mid-flight

Perth Airport said passengers would likely fly again on the same plane later on Thursday afternoon (pictured is the U-turn the plane made near Carnarvon on the WA coast).

By BRETT LACKEY FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

A VietJet plane has been diverted back to Australia after a passenger suffered a medical emergency en route to Ho Chi Minh City.

Flight VJC92 was only in the air for an hour before making a U-turn near Carnarvon, on the coast of Western Australia, after taking off at 10.30am local time.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner will land back in Perth at around 1pm local time and paramedics are already waiting on the tarmac.

A spokesperson for Perth Airport told Daily Mail Australia that the diversion was due to a medical emergency on board, but was unable to provide further details until the plane landed.

The spokesperson said the same plane would likely return to flying on its original route once the situation was under control.

The connection between the two cities was launched by VietJet on November 21 last year with two return services per week.

It was later upgraded to four flights per week and its competitor Vietnam Airlines followed suit with three flights per week.

Both companies carry out the non-stop flight, lasting six and a half hours, using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

VietJet plane was diverted to Perth on Thursday following a medical emergency (stock)

