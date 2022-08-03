[Video]: Tense moment Comanchero bikie boss Mark Buddle was arrested in Darwin by AFP

Footage has surfaced of Comanchero bikini boss Mark Buddle being smuggled into a police station in handcuffs after being secretly deported from Turkey to Australia.

The country’s most wanted man was detained by Australian federal police for alleged drug importation after landing in Darwin.

AFP confirmed Tuesday morning that a 37-year-old man had been arrested for allegedly importing more than 160kg of cocaine – with an estimated street value of $40 million – into Melbourne in May 2021.

A video released by AFP shows Buddle arriving at a police station in Darwin in an unmarked white four-wheel drive.

An officer sitting next to Buddle in the back seat jumps out before Comanchero kingpin was ordered to get out and put his hands on the top of the vehicle.

While one cop checks his handcuffs, another puts his arm under his armpit and puts his hand on his shoulder to keep Buddle in a tight grip.

Comanchero bike boss Mark Buddle (pictured) has been taken into police custody in Darwin

Buddle was walked into the station backwards, surrounded by at least five Australian federal police officers

He will be taken to a cell and will appear in court in Darwin later on Tuesday

A second officer repeats the procedure on Buddle’s other arm, before backing up into the police station.

At least five officers in face masks can be seen standing around him as he is checked at the facility, where he was placed in jail to appear before a court in Darwin later Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Nigel Ryan said Buddle, who was the subject of an Interpol red message, had arrived in Darwin after Turkey made an “independent decision” to expel him.

“He was escorted by the Turkish authorities by charter flight to Darwin, where he was taken into custody and arrested,” Assistant Commissioner Ryan said at a news conference.

“The AFP was well placed to respond to his return due to the progress of an ongoing AFP investigation and the AFP’s strong global law and enforcement intelligence networks.”

During his court appearance, AFP will request that he be extradited to Victoria, where he is charged with alleged importation of cocaine.

Assistant Commissioner Ryan said any offense carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

“The AFP will allege that Operation Ironside led the man to a transnational syndicate, operating from Hong Kong and Turkey, that used special encrypted communications to coordinate the shipment of cocaine from Hong Kong to Melbourne via Sydney,” he said.

“The AFP has been methodical and patient in putting together a concise piece of information to ensure the man can face the justice system.”

AFP contacted the Director of Public Prosecutions in October in preparation for the search for an arrest warrant for Buddle, which was issued by a Melbourne court in mid-July this year.

Assistant Commissioner Ryan said Buddle had been a target of Operation Gain, a transnational coastal disruption task force, since March 2021.

“This is the first time the AFP has made public the existence of this task force, which focuses on Australia’s biggest organized crime threats offshore,” he said.

Buddle became leader of the infamous Comanchero gang in 2009

Mark Buddle pictured with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children Mel Ter Wisscha

“Australians who think they can hide offshore, in supposed safe havens, kick drugs into Australian communities and make huge illegal profits at the cost of Australian lives, take this as a warning.”

“The AFP will pursue you relentlessly.”

Buddle became leader of the infamous Comanchero gang in 2009 after its former leader, Mahmoud ‘Mick’ Hawi, was imprisoned for a fatal brawl at Sydney Airport.

He left Australia for Dubai in 2016 with his glamorous longtime girlfriend Mel Ter Wisscha and their two children after he was named as a person of interest in a 2010 armed robbery that killed a security guard.

Buddle then fled between a number of countries, including Greece, Turkey and Iraq, before settling in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, where he was granted a residence permit because his “high income” would bring wealth to the area.

The Australian authorities had worked tirelessly behind the scenes to extradite Buddle from Turkey.

The development comes after a tumultuous few weeks in Europe for Buddle after he was held at gunpoint and arrested in Turkey last month for visa violations.

After initially being granted a residence permit, the authorities later ruled that his presence was ‘a nuisance to public order and security’.

That led to a top-secret mission in which the National Turkish Coast Guard Command, local police and Interpol agents raided his hideout.

Buddle left Australia in 2016 and has spent time in Dubai, Iraq and Lebanon

In the days that followed, it turned out that he and Ter Wissa had split up when he moved to Northern Cyprus in July 2021 and she to Bodrum.

Sources also revealed that a few months after arriving in Northern Cyprus, Buddle married a woman named Ozge.

“I haven’t seen Mark in a year. He is the father of my children. They see him, I don’t,” Ms Ter Wisscha told The Daily Telegraph in July

‘I did not leave Turkey.

“My kids have been going to and from (Northern Cyprus) but I stayed away.”

According to the sources, Buddle’s marriage to Ozge – one of his former employees – is “fake” and the couple lived together in one of his three properties in the Iskele area of ​​Kyrenia, also known as Girne, where he was arrested.

Assistant Commissioner Ryan said Ozge was being held in Turkey by local authorities for a case unrelated to the AFP investigation.