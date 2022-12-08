Video shows why you should ALWAYS close the lid before you flush

If your parents always told you to close the toilet lid before flushing, a horrifying new video shows that they really were right.

The images, taken by scientists at the University of Colorado at Boulder, show a plume of tiny liquid droplets being violently ejected from the toilet after flushing.

These liquid droplets are usually invisible to the naked eye, so the researchers used bright green lasers in the lab to make them visible.

While this was a safe lab simulation using water, any toilet in use could potentially spew out droplets containing dangerous pathogens such as E. coli, norovirus and possibly even coronavirus.

Using bright green lasers, engineers conducted an experiment to reveal how tiny water droplets, invisible to the naked eye, are quickly ejected into the air when a toilet is flushed without a lid

Pathogens spread through faeces Bacteria – E coli – C. difficile – Vibrio cholerae – Vibrio parahaemolyticus Viruses – Noro virus – Adenovirus – Entero virus – Hepatitis A

From the experiments, the researchers found that particles can shoot out at speeds of 6.6 feet (2 meters) per second, reaching 4.9 feet (1.5 meters) above the toilet within eight seconds.

While the largest droplets settled on surfaces within seconds, the smaller and therefore lighter particles remained suspended in the air for several minutes.

These smaller particles were less than 5 microns (0.0002 inch or one millionth of a meter) in diameter.

Smaller particles not only float longer in the air, but can also escape nasal hairs and get deeper into the lungs.

Previous studies have shown that the virus that causes Covid (SARS-CoV-2) is present in human waste, although there is not yet conclusive evidence that it spreads efficiently through toilet aerosols.

Researchers have known for more than 60 years that invisible particles are released into the air when a toilet is flushed, but the new study shows what these particles look like and how they end up on surfaces.

“If it’s something you can’t see, it’s easy to pretend it doesn’t exist,” said Professor John Criminaldi, author of the study at the University of Colorado Boulder.

“But once you see these videos, you’ll never think about flushing a toilet the same way again.

“By creating dramatic visual images of this process, our research can play an important role in public health communication.”

Researchers say that flushing with the lid up releases what’s called an “aerosol plume” — a large cloud of vapor particles that carries bacteria and other pathogens.

Some of these particles can zoom right into your face, land on your skin, or even come into contact with objects in the bathroom, including your toothbrush.

Photos from the team’s study show the illuminated aerosol plume 2.8, 4.4 and 6.4 seconds after the start of the purge

Pictured, side by side comparison of flushing the toilet with and without the green laser light

Why you should wear a face mask when using a urinal Flushing a urinal causes coronavirus-laden particles to climb “violently” into the air, a study has found, with experts now recommending wearing masks in public toilets. Researchers from China simulated how particles are expelled from urinals when they are flushed – creating an invisible spray of potentially infectious droplets. They found that 57 percent of the particles are ejected from the urinal, where they can hit a user’s thigh within six seconds. The findings follow previous work by the team that found that regular toilets also release clouds of potentially viral aerosols when flushed, especially if the lid is left open. However, the spray from urinals is predicted to travel both faster and farther. Urinals are more commonly used in densely populated areas – and the researchers noted that they pose a “serious public health problem.”

Plus, pathogens can linger in toilet bowls for days, meaning you could catch them from anyone you share a toilet with when flushing aerosol plumes.

Aerosol plumes are a particular problem for toilets that don’t even have a lid, usually seen in bars, nightclubs and airports.

These public facilities are also often used by hundreds or even thousands of people per day from different households, increasing the risk of several pathogens festering together.

For the study, the team filmed a lab setup intended to mimic a toilet in a public restroom in the US, without a lid.

They used two green lasers – one that shone continuously on and above the toilet, while the other sent rapid pulses of light over the same area.

The constant laser revealed where in space the particles were in the air, while the pulsating laser measured their speed and direction.

They also measured the particles in the air with an optical particle counter, a device that sucks in an air sample through a tube and shines a light on it, allowing it to count and measure the particles.

Fortunately for the researchers, the toilet contained only tap water and no human waste or toilet paper.

The team found that the energetic particles mostly bounced up and back toward the back wall “like a rocket,” but their movement was unpredictable.

The plume also rose to the ceiling of the lab, and with nowhere else to go, it moved out from the wall and spread forward into the room.

For the study, the researchers at the University of Colorado at Boulder created a lab setup intended to mimic a toilet in a public restroom in the US.

Spatial distribution and growth of aerosol plumes over time, starting at 2.5 seconds after the start of the purge and ending at 7.5 seconds

Overall, the study, published in Scientific Reportsshows the need for lidded toilets in public facilities and sends a message to the public to use them at home.

It also shows the importance of working on disinfection and ventilation strategies to reduce the risk of exposure to pathogens in public restrooms.

‘The purpose of the toilet is to effectively remove waste from the bowl, but it also does the opposite, which is to eject a lot of contents,’ says Professor Criminaldi.

“Our lab has developed a methodology that provides a foundation for improving and mitigating this problem.”

Here, the third panel of the plume (6.4 seconds after the start of the purge) is reproduced and zoomed in, showing the location and movement of larger particles

Pictured, study authors Aaron True (left) and Professor John Criminaldi pose with their laser equipment at the University of Colorado Boulder

Earlier this year, Australian famed scientist Dr Karl Kruszelnicki posted a TikTok video that went viral explaining the importance of closing the lid.

“If you flush with the toilet lid up, you could brush your teeth with toilet water,” he said in the clip.

“The plume and water particles will float around in your bathroom for a few hours before they all eventually land and some may even end up on your toothbrush.”

Since the clip was posted, the clip has been viewed more than 600,000 times and has received a barrage of shocked responses.

‘I did not know that. Loo separated from the bathroom but flushes with the lid down from now on,” said one fan.

“And just like that… the seat will be down from now on,” wrote a second.

Another said, “My mom insisted on always putting the lid down. That’s my house rule. Always. Not in use, lid is down. Nobody wants to look in a toilet anyway.’