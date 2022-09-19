Video shows thief steal several surfboards from LA shop and stuffing one into his car sunroof

The robbery took place at Mami Wata, which considers itself the first African surf shop in the country

A thief in California was filmed smashing a surf shop window and stealing surfboards which he then loaded into his BMW and had one bizarrely poked through the sunroof.

The bizarre robbery took place in the Los Angeles Venice Beach neighborhood of African surf shop Mami Wata when the thief smashed the shop window with a crowbar and jumped in and looted the business.

The incident was captured on video and posted to Instagram, where the robber goes back and forth between the store and his car with the trunk open.

The video taken by a bystander captures the thief, wearing a red hat and gray hoodie, jumping from the smashed shop window with a surfboard

The robber had already loaded a surfboard into his BMW, but may have discovered it didn’t fit, so he curiously let it stick through the sunroof

As the videographer moves closer to the scene of the robbery, the burglar aggressively tells him “Don’t touch my car,” while the person behind the camera chuckles and says, “How are you, bro?”

The store carries a variety of merchandise, including t-shirts priced at $70 and expensive surfboards costing at least $1800, which may explain why the thief targeted the store.

According to data from the LAPD, burglaries in the city have increased by 14.9% since last year, indicating a marked increase in crimes against store owners.

Usually, surfboards can be found in the $400-$600 range at other stores, but the intricate designs and quality of Mami Wata’s boards inflate the prices.

Calling itself the country’s first African surf shop, Mami Wata was co-founded by Selema Masekela, an American TV host and sports commentator.

Masekela opened the store after growing up in California and experiencing racism while working at a surf shop, where he was fired when the owner told him that “being black didn’t fit the definition of a surf shop,” he said.

The store is easy to recognize by the huge banana hanging from the window

Shop co-founder Selema Masekela opened the shop to bring African surf culture to the US, and is an avid surfer herself

The store has a variety of surfboards that cost at least $1800, which may explain why the thief targeted the store

The enthusiastic surfer told Spectrum News earlier this year that he opened the shop ‘to allow Africa, as it were, to talk about what surf culture looks like.’

The store tries to make as many products as possible with African cotton, which makes up only 8% of the world’s cotton.

“This store and our clothing is an opportunity to have a larger, modern conversation about Africa as a continent, not a country,” he said.

Masekela feels particularly connected to his African heritage because of his father, the acclaimed musician Hugh Masekela.

The late Masekela is known as an anti-apartheid activist and has been called the father of South African jazz for composing songs like ‘Soweto Blues’.

“Before my father passed on the biggest message he tried to share with the world and also with Africans, he was proud of the wonder of the country and the diversity of the continent,” Selema said. Hollywood reporter from his father.