Video shows rift between Liz Cambage and her Nigerian-American Los Angeles Sparks teammate

In the wake of Australian superstar Liz Cambage’s sensational ax from WNBA powerhouse Los Angeles Sparks, footage has surfaced of her Nigerian-American teammate rolling her eyes as she appears next to her at a press conference.

The 30-year-old’s sacking comes after Cambage’s now infamous alleged racist remarks during a pre-Olympic scrimmage between Australia and Nigeria, in which the Aussie also sparked a few brawls.

Opals teammates and members of the Nigerian team claimed that Cambage called her opponents “monkeys” and told the entire party to “go back to your third world country” during a timeout.

Cambage continues to deny the allegations.

Australian basketball star Liz Cambage has said goodbye to her WNBA club the Los Angeles Sparks after the club announced a ‘contract separation’.

Team spirit was reportedly not the reason Cambage and the Sparks broke up on Tuesday.

Doubts have been raised about that claim, however, with footage of her Nigerian-American teammate, Chimey Ogwumike, looking anything but friendly at a recent press conference.

Liz Cambage: “It’s nice to be back. I’m just happy to be here right now,” Cambage said as she described her third time testing positive COVID on July 14. This interview is from July 21, which was her penultimate game as a member of the Los Angeles Sparks. #WNBATwitter pic.twitter.com/oY19k3PQhg — John W. Davis (@johnwdavis) July 26, 2022

As Cambage discusses her recovery from a third bout of COVID, Ogwumike can roll her eyes and shake her head, clearly unimpressed with the Australian star.

Teammate Brittney Sykes sat in between the pair during the press conference and didn’t seem impressed either, though her response wasn’t as overt as Ogwumike’s.

Liz Cambage Has Been Released From Her Contract With WNBA Powerhouse The Los Angeles Sparks

What makes Cambage’s alleged statements even more bizarre is the fact that she is half Nigerian herself.

When it was announced that she would be joining the Sparks in February, Cambage had no indication of potential problems with her Nigerian-American teammates, sisters Chimey and Nneka.

In fact, she said the exact opposite.

‘They’re my Nigerian sisters, that’s half of me. I have a trip planned [to Nigeria] and tell the girls to take me and show me. I’ve never been there,” she said to the LA Times.

Sisters Nneka and Chimey Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks released a statement Tuesday saying they had agreed to a ‘contract divorce’ with the controversial Aussie after whispers emerged that the recent free agent acquisition had left the club.

Since Cambage was a critically acclaimed second-choice in the 2011 WNBA Draft, he bounced around in a stop-start career at a number of clubs.

Despite being drafted by the Tulsa Shock 11 years ago, Cambage has only played in five WNBA seasons — though she’s still managed to secure four All-Star jerseys.

Liz Cambage rocks a little black dress at the Espy Awards earlier this month

She sat out 2012 to prepare for the London Olympics with the Australian Opals and took a four-year hiatus from the competition from 2014-2017 because she didn’t want to play in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The franchise moved to Dallas in 2016 and renamed itself the Wings, and Cambage returned in 2018.

She played one season for the Wings, where she proved almost unstoppable as the league’s top scorer, before being traded to the Las Vegas Aces in 2019.

She also didn’t play during the 2020 bubble season, due to health concerns and pre-existing COVID-19 risk factors.

Liz Cambage appears to sink a basket for the Sparks in their game against the Las Vegas Ace on July 23 in Nevada

Cambage is no longer playing for the Sparks after it was announced that the two had agreed to a ‘contract divorce’

Cambage joined the Sparks in the 2022 preseason, declaring that I “didn’t want to be anywhere else” at the time.

Unfortunately for her, this year was her second lowest season in her WNBA career, but Sparks management wanted to make sure the exit was on somewhat good terms.

“With support, we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Sparks Managing Partner Eric Holoman said in a statement.

“We want the best for Liz and have agreed to part amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run to a playoff berth in 2022.”