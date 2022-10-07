Video shows massive dust cloud envelop farm community outside San Diego

<!–

The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning for San Diego County Thursday afternoon.

The warning was valid from around 17.00 to 20:00 local time for the communities along Interstate 8, which connects Yuma, Arizona with San Diego.

The storm resulted in zero visibility. This prompted the NWS to warn against trying to drive through the storm. The warning also affected nearby Riverside County.

A camera set up by the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District at Monument Peak showed the cloud heading toward the town of Ocotillo.

The NWS warning read in part: ‘Visibility may drop to as low as one mile in blowing dust and sand and may briefly drop to less than a quarter of a mile in localized areas.’

It added: “Be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions.”

Meteorologist Adam Roser said the storm is thanks to a thunderstorm in Yuma, Arizona. That storm created ‘strong outflow winds’ that pushed into California, reports say The desert post.

A witness to the cloud, La Quinta High School coach Matt Ward, told the newspaper: ‘It was crazy. Everyone said the same thing when it happened, it looked like we were in a movie out there.’

A cloud of dust overtakes a neighborhood outside San Diego

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says haboobs last about 10-30 minutes

Adam Roser said: ‘It’s certainly an interesting event.’ He described the cloud as a ‘haboob’. He recommended that people stay inside until the cloud descends.

A haboob is a type of intense dust storm that moves thanks to an atmospheric gravity flow. They typically occur in dry desert-like areas.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says haboobs last about 10-30 minutes. The dust walls created by the front can be as high as 10,000 feet.

The word comes from the Arabic word haab, meaning wind.

According to the NWS, wind speeds in the San Diego County area were around 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 mph.

Weather experts say haboobs often occur during the summer monsoon season in the southwestern United States.

That’s when thunderstorms produce downspouts that can kick up dry, loose sand on the desert floor, creating a wall of dust that travels outward and spans a much larger area than the thunderstorm itself, according to Accuweather.com senior meteorologist Jim Andrews.