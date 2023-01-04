Video shows man lighting firework that struck and killed mother-of-two on Brazilian beach

<!–

New cell phone video has revealed the moment a man ignited the rocket that hit and killed a mother-of-two on a southern Brazilian beach on New Year’s Day.

Elisângela Tinem, 38, died after the stray explosive hit her in the chest in Praia Grande, São Paulo.

The gruesome clip shows the person standing behind the explosive that was placed over the sand running away from it as it sparkled for about 20 seconds.

Instead of shooting straight up to the sky, the rocket veered off and shot straight over where Tinem and her relatives were standing watching a fireworks display celebrating the arrival of the new year.

Elisângela Tinem was watching a fireworks show to ring in the New Year with her family in São Paulo, Brazil, when she was hit and killed by a stray missile

The firecracker exploded as it hit Tinem as her two sons watched in horror.

Tinem’s cousin, Alexander Gonçalves, 41, tried to remove the explosive device from her chest but was burned in the process.

Gonçalves told Brazilian news outlet G1 that the family were in a house they had rented for a week, but chose to go to the beach to celebrate New Year’s Eve by watching the fireworks display the city had put on.

They sought a spot on the sand for a good view of the display, but kept their distance because some revelers set off fireworks on the sand.

Gonçalves was recording the fireworks with Tinem’s mobile phone when he noticed she was hit by the missile after it went off course.

“I saw her turn around, but I kept looking straight ahead. Then I heard her scream,’ he said. “It was then that I looked at her and saw the artifact stuck. I ran over to her, about two paces, trying to hit the rocket to get it out.”

A man kneels on the sand and sets off fireworks before the explosive detonated and killed a 38-year-old mother who was celebrating the New Year on a beach in Brazil just after midnight Sunday

Alexander Gonçalves (left) tried to save the life of his cousin, Elisângela Tinem (right), on Sunday after she was hit in the chest by fireworks on a beach in São Paulo, Brazil.

Police in Brazil are looking for a man (circled) who was seen on video running away after igniting a rocket that hit and killed 38-year-old Elisângela Tinem on Sunday

Goncalves and some family members stumbled backwards after the rocket exploded over Tinem’s body.

“I was stunned for a few seconds. When I came to my senses, I looked for her, looked to the side and she was down,” he said.

Praia Grande police identified the incident as homicide and culpable bodily harm.

Police chief Alex Mendonça told Metropoles newspaper that detectives have obtained an image of the suspect’s face and are working to identify him.

Authorities are also trying to find out who sold the fireworks, as their sale is banned in the city.