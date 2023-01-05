Video shows laughing Britons bickering with families being taken from a plane by US police

This is when three British men were taken off a plane by US Federal Police officers on a plane from Mexico to Manchester after it was forced to make an unscheduled landing due to their alleged disruptive behavior.

Six armed officers boarded the TUI flight from Cancun shortly after it was forced to land Monday night at Bangor International Airport, Maine, after it was said the men verbally and physically assaulted passengers and crew.

In the video, filmed by a passenger, the first man carrying a black bag and a red plastic bag walks down the aisle laughing as police escort him, followed by his friend, who pushes past an officer.

The two then become involved in a verbal altercation with passengers, with one yelling, “Get out.” One of the men responds by yelling, “F**got.” A third man dressed in black quietly walks out of the plane, followed by the American police.

US prosecutors revealed that two men had been arrested and named them Anthony Joseph James Kirby and Damien Jake Murphy, both 36, from Manchester.

Kirby and Murphy have been charged with federal felonies and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The third man, who has not been named, has not been charged.

According to an affidavit filed by the FBI, their behavior escalated as the plane flew over U.S. airspace.

The men were refused alcohol by the flight crew, but one of the men allegedly took a bottle from his hand luggage so that they could continue to drink.

They are also accused of making racist remarks about the flight crew and passengers while filming the interactions and assaulting a flight crew member who tried to calm them down.

Moments after the plane made its unexpected stop, one of the arrested men is charged with a fistfight with a passenger.

One holidaymaker, who was on the plane, told MailOnline: ‘It was total chaos on the plane shortly after it took off. It was clear these guys were drunk and out for trouble.

“When the plane landed in Maine, one of the men punched another passenger in the face and yelled, ‘You fat scouse c**t.'”

He added: ‘These men didn’t care about anyone, they cursed in front of young families and were a total disgrace. It ruined what had been a wonderful vacation for many people, but we were elated when US police kicked them off the plane. I hope they get what they deserve.’

Caroline Farbridge, 56, who was vacationing in Cancun for two weeks, said: ‘The passengers applauded and cheered when the US police came on board because we were so desperate to get these men off.

“They behaved in a truly despicable manner. They were already drunk before they got on the plane, one of them was so paralyzed he could barely walk. I could see they were going to cause trouble and they just wanted to cause trouble for everyone around them.”

She added: “It was quite a horrible, terrifying experience and I don’t understand why the airline allowed these men to board the plane in the drunken state.”

After the men were kicked off the flight, two FBI agents boarded and took witness statements from other passengers before the plane was allowed to continue its journey to Manchester, arriving about four hours late.

Ms Farbridge, who had been on holiday with her daughter, revealed that the captain made several announcements calling on the men to stop drinking and behave or he would be forced to land the plane.

She added, “About an hour after the plane took off from Mexico, all you could hear was screaming and yelling coming from the back of the plane and it didn’t stop. These men were a real nuisance, they should hang their heads in shame.

“The captain has warned them enough, so they have only themselves to blame. I hope they stay locked up for a long time. The whole crew behaved very professionally and the captain did absolutely the right thing by landing the plane to take these men off.’

Kirby and Murphy have both been charged with flight crew interference and assault. The charges fell under a special aircraft jurisdiction in the US.

They made their first appearance in federal court in Bangor on Tuesday and face up to 20 years in prison and fines of more than £200,000 if found guilty.

Both were remanded in custody after a judge agreed with the US law firm in Maine that they should be held until their case is resolved because they both live outside the country.