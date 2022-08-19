Video shows horrific racist and sexual abuse hurled at two NYPD officers

A horrific video showing two NYPD officers being racially and sexually harassed on the street has surfaced, exposing in inevitable terms the disrespect for the police in the city and in many others across America.

The video was shared on Twitter yesterday and admonished the Detectives Endowment Association, one of the largest police unions in New York City.

It shows a black male cop and a Hispanic female cop trying to talk to different people on the street, but being scolded with insults and racist remarks.

The man behind the camera called the male officer the N word, the woman a “fake Puerto Rican,” and in one disgusting aside, told her to “suck his black dick.”

More disturbing than the foul-mouthed tirade is the response of the officers – they calmly walked away, without even raising their voices.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association, one of the largest unions in NYC, said the video illustrated how awake politicians send a message to New Yorkers that criminals will be protected instead of cops.

“This is the environment created by politicians who believe in coddled with criminals and set aside victims – in NO CONSEQUENCES.

“No one should be surprised, and no agent should be subjected to this.

“New Yorkers are watching and still living in fear,” the police union said in its commentary on the shocking video.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to questions about where and when the video was recorded, or why the officers were called to the scene.

The video spread like wildfire on Twitter, where some ex-officers said it was exemplary of why they were retiring.

‘That’s why I retired. I couldn’t protect the younger officers anymore. Feel so sorry for them,” said a former officer.

‘Why is this acceptable? No consequences. I couldn’t promote this job to loved ones,” said another.

‘How can this be allowed?

“What a pity that our country is going,” joked another.

“This video is abhorrent and indicative of the type of harassment law enforcement receives on a daily basis.

Verbal harassment of police officers is nothing new, but it has become more common and toxic in recent years as US law enforcement has been vilified in the media and by activists and politicians who falsely claim that police officers are a danger to their communities. Sergeant Betsy Brantner-Smith, spokeswoman for the National Police Association, told DailyMail.com.

Crime in New York City, and across the country, is skyrocketing

She added that it explains why there is such a recruitment crisis in the US.

“We have both a recruitment and retention problem for law enforcement here in the US, and it’s going to be a crisis.

“NYPD is facing record retirements and exits before officers are even eligible for retirement benefits.

LAPD just disbanded their Animal Cruelty unit and reduced their Homeless Outreach unit by 80%.

“The Seattle Police Department’s staffing rate is at a 30-year low and they have compromised about half of the specially trained detectives they had 2 years ago in their ability to investigate serious crimes such as rape. I could go on.

“The Defund the Police movement, defamation of law enforcement officers, and pro-criminal ‘criminal justice reform’ have left our communities far more insecure and dangerously understaffed by the police,” said Sgt. Brantner-Smith added.

NYPD leaders have repeatedly spoken out against Manhattan’s new district attorney, Alvin Bragg, and his awakened policies that keep prosecutors and judges from keeping criminals behind bars.

It’s part of a broader, worrying trend of increasing crime in America. In San Francisco and Los Angeles, prosecutors are soft on crime and criminals.