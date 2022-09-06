Video shows Georgia official taking Trump operatives into polling place before voting machine breach

<!–

Footage from a security camera shows a Georgia election official being investigated for posing as a false voter for Donald Trump. He leads two pro-Trump agents to a district election office the same day last year a voting machine was hacked.

Details of the video came out on Tuesday.

And it sheds more light on the efforts of Trump-affiliated lawyers to find evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, often with the help of local officials.

The Georgia infringement is already under investigation by the Georgia Bureau Investigation and may be part of the wider criminal investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney.

The two officers featured in the video, Scott Hall and Paul Maggio, have already admitted access to a voting machine at the request of Sidney Powell, a lawyer who took a leading role in Trump’s bid to reverse the election. to make. CNN.

The video shows them being escorted to the Coffee County election office on January 7, 2021 by local GOP chair Cathy Latham.

The two men featured in the video had said they had successfully gained access to a voting machine in Coffee County at the direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell, seen above.

Latham has testified that she spent the entire day teaching at school before making just a brief visit to the polling station, according to the Washington Post, which also obtained the video.

However, emails, text messages and witness statements reportedly suggest she communicated directly with the county election leader about access to the office.

One text apparently shows that Latham is coordinating the arrival of a team “led by Paul Maggio” that traveled to Coffee County on Powell’s orders.

Three days after the breach, Latham asked the supervisor, “Are you all done with the scanner?”

She later testified that she did not know what Hall was doing in Coffee County, according to court documents.

But when asked about her text messages, she advocated the Fifth Amendment.

Maggio did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

SullivanStrickler, the data company he works for, said it had been asked by lawyers to “contact county election officials to access certain data” in Georgia and also “ordered by lawyers to distribute that data to certain individuals.”

The video sheds new light on the efforts of Donald Trump-affiliated lawyers to find evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, often with the help of local officials

Other court documents show that the company was hired by Powell.

David Cross, a lawyer who represents election integrity groups, told CNN that the video showed how Latham had a more significant role at SullivanStrickler than she had claimed.

“For example, we can see her escort the team to the office that morning,” he told CNN.

And she is a key link in the effort to create a list of Georgian voters who would have wrongly voted for Trump in the 2020 election, who now appear to be the subject of a grand jury inquiry in Fulton County. .’

Latham did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Hall, a Republican pollster in Fulton County, also did not respond.

The Washington Post obtained a video from January last year showing two agents from the security firm Cyber ​​Ninja visiting the polling station twice, and one of them returning alone five times.

They are the subject of another study in Michigan.