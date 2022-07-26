Video shows cops break up brawl between ‘several’ kids at parking garage near Universal Orlando

For the second time this week, a brawl at a major Florida theme park has gone viral when a video showed young people wreaking havoc at Universal Orlando CityWalk.

The video, recorded on Saturday, forced Orlando police to evacuate a parking garage over a brawl involving “some youths.”

The clip shows at least a dozen kids congregating toward part of the parking lot, with several on the sidewalk before the police arrive and the young fighters try to disperse; some stay and are told by officers to get on the ground.

In this photo from October 21, 2021, a crowd walks through Universal CityWalk

The police eventually get furious with some teenagers and say, ‘You can’t be here, get out!’ and suggests they will be taken to jail if they don’t.

The young people then explain that they have to leave with their friend, who is apparently not with them.

Authorities said this was all done purely out of an “abundance of caution” and that they did not find any weapons or hear any shots fired, according to the New York Post.

No arrests were made in connection with the brawl and no one was injured in the brawl, which took place on a chaotic day in Orlando as a false alarm occurred in a nearby shopping center just hours earlier as customers took cover after hearing loud noises. which turned out to be fireworks.

The parking garage clip surfaced several days after an equally shocking brawl at nearby Disney World.

A member of one family left to get her phone off an electric scooter, but when she returned to the line, another family — all in white shirts and red shorts — prevented her and pushed the young woman, according to WDWNT.

The family of the woman who was back in line has been banned from Disney World for life, one member told the news channel, while two members of the other family were allegedly arrested.

Several people involved suffered cuts and bruises, while one with major lacerations to their chin was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The first images spread like wildfire on social media last week, with Disney cast members and fellow visitors trying to step in and intervene.

The guy, who was not identified, also shared a video of their perspective on the wild fracas

Footage shows the family of the woman who tried to get back in line saying: “Listen, man, we don’t want no trouble; we don’t appreciate you pushing my younger sister.’

Then it escalated to screaming and finally to the brawl that has since gone viral. The brother of the girl who was being pushed eventually started pushing back and the punches started to play out.

The new video footage shows two of Disney’s “cast members” and several guests trying to stop the fighting.

Some reports suggested that a group had stolen or damaged several of their opponents’ personal items, including cell phones and designer clothes, although this could not be verified.

Disney employees try to stop the fight from taking other members of the public in its wake

A man in an olive-colored T-shirt is seen punching a family member

The fight lasted between 90 seconds and two minutes before breaking off

Footage of the incident quickly set social media on fire, but was later removed from video-sharing platform TikTok.

Shortened clips of the brawl continue to circulate on Twitter and Facebook, showing how the chaos has left garbage and clothing all over the ground as frightened families tried to protect their children from the chaos.

Orange County Sheriffs, the Reedy Creek Fire Department, and paramedics were all called to the scene shortly afterward to assist in defusing the situation and treating wounds.

Incidents of mass violence at Disney parks have increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Florida resort reporting more than half a dozen reports this year alone.