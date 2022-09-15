Video ‘reveals aftermath of car crash that injured President Zelensky’

A video has surfaced that appears to show the aftermath of a car accident in which Ukrainian President Zelensky was injured overnight.

Footage located by MailOnline in Kiev’s Victory Square shows a badly damaged Volkswagen Beetle in the middle of a street crossing with an injured man next to it, being treated by a mixture of medics and military personnel.

The man’s head is bandaged and there are blood spatters on his jeans, but he is clearly breathing as men in military uniforms put a metal blanket over him.

Zelensky’s team said around midnight on Wednesday that the president’s motorcade was involved in a civilian vehicle accident in the capital and the president was not seriously injured.

Video has revealed what is believed to be the aftermath of the car accident that left President Zelensky slightly injured and a second driver late on Wednesday

The accident happened in Kiev’s Victory Square and involved a Volkswagen Beetle (left) whose driver had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

His medical team stopped to provide first aid to an injured civilian, spokesman Sergiy Nikiforov added, before the injured person was loaded into an ambulance.

Nikiforov did not provide any details about the person’s condition, nor did he give any details about exactly how the crash happened.

It appears that the car in the video was traveling west from Kiev when it was hit in the front on the driver’s side.

The front part of the car is crumpled with the wheel bent under the chassis, while the driver’s airbag is deployed.

Neither Zelensky nor his convoy of vehicles are visible in the footage.

News of the crash shocked nerves as Russia lashed out at Ukraine in increasingly desperate ways after the latest humiliation on the battlefield near Kharkov.

Zelensky – a talisman of Ukrainian resistance to Russian aggression – survived multiple attempts on his life in the early days of the war, but has lived in relative safety since Russia withdrew from Kiev months ago.

If he were seriously injured at this stage of the fighting, it would be a huge symbolic moment with unpredictable effects on Ukrainian morale.

His spokesman said the accident took place in Kiev and that he was then examined by doctors traveling with him

A few minutes after Mr Nikforov’s statement was released, Mr Zelensky’s office broadcast the video of the nightly speech he gives every day

The news also came at the same time as reports that Vladimir Putin’s presidential limousine was hit by a “loud bang” in what critics said was a possible attack.

The car drove to safety with Putin unharmed, but there have been multiple arrests within his security service since then while other bodyguards have disappeared, claimed Telegram broadcaster General SVR, which claims to have ties to his inner circle.

Just hours after Zelensky’s car accident, the president made his late-night address to the nation — at a slightly later time than usual.

In it, he praised Ukraine’s success in driving Russia out of the Kharkiv region, having just returned from a visit to Izyum on what used to be Russia’s front lines.

Zelensky stated that ‘almost the entire region (of Kharkiv) has been cleared’ after ‘an unprecedented movement of our soldiers’

“The Ukrainians have once again succeeded in doing what many thought was impossible,” he said.

The stunning counterattack — hailed by analysts as one of the greatest defeats Russia has suffered since World War II — humiliated Putin and led to “revenge” attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Shortly after the extent of the defeat became apparent, Russian missiles hit power plants and water supplies in the city of Kharkov itself.

Zelensky’s crash in Kiev also came after Putin survived an alleged assassination attempt yesterday

On Wednesday afternoon, eight cruise missiles slammed into a dam and pumping station near the town of Kryvyi Rih — flooding the Inhulets River.

Evacuations are now underway in two districts of the city — which is also Zelensky’s hometown — as streets and homes were flooded.

Bridges were washed away as the river overflowed in places, and the water now flowed downstream to Kherson.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War said it is likely to damage or destroy pontoon bridges that Ukraine is using to counterattack in the area.

Zelensky also spoke about the dam attacks in his late-night speech, calling Putin’s forces “weak creatures” and “terrorists.”

“Your missile strikes today, Russian missiles aimed at Kryvyi Rih, the dam of the Karachunivske reservoir, the objects that have no military value at all,” he said.

‘Hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary citizens is another reason Russia will lose’ [the war].

‘You are weaklings who wage war against civilians; villains who have fled the battlefield and are trying to harm from afar.