Video of wild brawl between man in a suit brawls and teenagers at a McDonald’s car park in St Ives

A man in a suit was filmed fighting a group of teenagers in a McDonald’s parking lot in Sydney, with witnesses saying he suffered a broken nose and missing tooth.

The incident was reportedly sparked at St Ives skate park in Sydney’s north coast between a group of teenagers and a well-dressed stranger, with the encounter quickly escalating into violence at a fast food parking lot across the road.

An investigation is underway into the fight, which took place around 4:30pm on a Thursday afternoon and lasted about 10 minutes.

In the video shared by 9News hears a teenager say, ‘Do you think you’re tough? You think you’re a hard bro?’

“Oh, I’ll take the f— off him, take the f— off him,” someone else hears say.

Elijah Poier, who witnessed the encounter, said the man in the suit took off his coat, threw it on the floor and began wrestling with one of the teens.

As the brawl continued, the video shows a man punching him in the back before another teen hit him with a scooter.

Police arrived a short time later, but both the teens and the man in the suit had already left as investigators called for witnesses to come forward.

Mr Poier said the man in a suit had a ‘broken nose’ and a missing tooth and said ‘there was blood everywhere’.

Witnesses to the attack described it as “cruel” and “crazy”.

“I’m honestly not surprised that something like this would happen here,” one woman said 9News.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward, with the teens and men both fleeing the scene before the officers arrived.