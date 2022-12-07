Video of DHL courier throwing box on stone porch sparks debate after Qantas Swissport baggage drama

Video has surfaced of a courier carelessly dumping a package on the stone front porch, sparking debate and drawing comparisons to the Qantas baggage handling fiasco.

In the video, a young DHL delivery man in a hoodie wanders down a suburban road and dumps a box several feet onto a porch, instead of walking a few steps and carefully setting it down.

He then takes a photo of the delivery with his phone’s camera and walks back up the driveway to his DHL van.

The video, taken by the recipient’s CCTV, was posted on Reddit and is compared to recent viral video of the Qantas/Swissport baggage handler slamming luggage into a conveyor belt.

“Qantas aren’t the only ones who have lost respect for their customers’ possessions, this happens regularly too,” the package recipient said.

Three Swissport baggage handlers who were caught carelessly dumping Qantas passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt were removed on Saturday.

The trio were sacked when Qantas and ground handling service Swissport Australia launched an investigation into their captured conduct at Melbourne airport.

The DHL courier clip upset Reddit users concerned about Christmas gift delivery.

Last Christmas Australia Post, which had no connection to the delivery shown in the clip, delivered 52 million packages.

“I don’t get it,” said one person on reddit.

‘Why do these people seem to go out of their way to handle packages, bags, etc. in the most abrupt way possible? I mean, I get that you don’t like your job, but acting normal actually takes less effort.

“The drivers didn’t give a shit,” wrote another.

Another pointed out how easy it would be to catch drivers due to the widespread use of CCTV.

“I don’t understand why postal workers drop packages, especially considering the fact that every second home now has a camera on their front porch,” they wrote.

‘Why would I risk being reprimanded for lost or broken packages when it would take 10 seconds longer to place/hide the package at the door?’

Another added ‘(to do that) would literally have taken just three more steps. That’s just lazy.

‘Because they don’t scold them, I suppose,’ was the reply.

Hide the package behind the column, ring the bell. It takes 4 more seconds. 100 deliveries in your day, you lose only 7 minutes’, said another.

“Or just put it in the PO box it came through,” wrote the recipient of the package.

One person defended the messenger, saying he didn’t understand the fuss.

‘Most [parcels] they are properly packed and can be treated much worse than this.

‘Not to mention when you hold it you can tell it’s a safe thing to throw? Hell, even the most frail are capable of withstanding this kind of treatment.

The post sparked a lot of comments about the quality of service from Australian courier companies.

‘Multiple problems with [one company] but the most important one was that i had a courier sign my name on a package and mark it as delivered, but he had never attended my address.

“The following Monday they dumped it behind my bins without a hit or a card or any change in tracking.”

A DHL spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that it was aware of the “reports” about the mishandling of packages and was looking into the matter.

‘We… take these matters seriously as they do not represent our standards of quality of service.

‘All DHL couriers or independent contractors are expected to abide by our code of conduct and service standards, which are also enforced through regular training.

“When reports of code violations reach us, we investigate the matter and take appropriate action.”