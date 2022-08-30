VIDEO: Moment Orlando Piasecke crashes motorbike into a Derbyshire lamp post

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Harrowing CCTV footage shows a teenage drug dealer crashing a stolen motorcycle at 100 km/h into a lamppost, leaving his best friend with catastrophic injuries.

Orlando Piasecke, 19, was driving twice the speed limit when he plowed into a car before being catapulted into the concrete post on April 2 last year.

A shocking video shows the rider being sent down the road by the force of the collision as his 19-year-old co-driver crashes directly into the lamppost.

This is when teenage drug dealer Orlando Piasecke loses control of his motorcycle while traveling at 60 miles per hour after a car stopped in front of him in Ilkeston, Derbyshire on April 2, 2021

Piasecke hit the side of the car before hitting a nearby lamppost

Piasecke had no control over the bike because his pillion passenger went straight to the pillar

Piasecke’s friend was thrown in the air and hit the lamppost with a fractured pelvis, multiple fractures of the leg and a hemorrhage in the brain. Doctors warned he might never walk again

Piasecke can then be seen heartlessly abandoning his friend with life-changing injuries at the crime scene on Cotmanhay Road, in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

A court heard that the victim suffered a pelvic fracture, multiple leg fractures, a brain hemorrhage and may never walk again.

Piasecke, van Ilkeston was arrested, but after he was released on bail, he went on a drug-trafficking drive taking selfies with bags of white powder.

He was later found with £500 cash and several mobile phones, as well as over £1,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine.

Piasecke further admitted that he had caused serious injuries by dangerous driving, driving without insurance or license, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He was sentenced to six years in Derby Crown Court on August 12.

Sergeant Matt Edwards of Derbyshire Police said afterwards: ‘Piasecke showed little remorse after the crash in which his passenger was seriously injured.

He continued to engage in crime after his release on bail, dealing Class A drugs in Ilkeston.

“I’m glad he’s behind bars now and the streets of Ilkeston are significantly safer as a result.”