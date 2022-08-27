VIDEO: ‘I Put Out the Big Dump’: Rudy Giuliani drops Hunter Biden laptop story to media

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani appeared amused during Friday’s interview on Newsmax as he shared how he was the one who dropped the bomb report to the media about Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop story and reprimanded the FBI for telling Facebook to keep it hidden.

The story was initially reported in a 2020 The New York Post article claiming that Hunter’s laptop had been recovered by the FBI.

“So here they say things like, ‘There’s going to be a big mess.” And there was a big mess. I sent the big dump to the New York Post,” Giuliani said, Mediate reported.

The story alleged that Hunter Biden was setting up a meeting between a chief executive of a Ukrainian energy company where he worked and his father, who was then vice president. The Biden campaign has said no such meeting was planned, the Daily Beast previously reported

‘But that was a three-week period in which I communicated with’ [my lawyer] Bob Costello and John Mac Isaac,” Giuliani said.

‘We went back and forth. And we did our own due diligence to make sure what he had was legit. And then there was a big mess,’ he said.

Eric Bolling, host of The Balance, asked Giuliani during Friday’s show segment, “Since when does the FBI tell a private company like Facebook what to publish and what not to publish?” mediate reported.

Giuliani chimed in: “Besides, when do they tell a private company about national security information?” he said.

“That happened to be around the time I was communicating with John Mac Isaac. The FBI had seized my iCloud account a year earlier,” he said.

The Hunter Biden laptop story had been the talk of the media this week following Zuckerberg’s recent comments explaining his stance on why he had buried news of Biden’s laptop in users’ news feeds ahead of the 2020 election. .

Hunter Biden dropped off his laptop at a computer store in Delaware. The computer was reportedly filled with photos and videos of the 52-year-old attorney and second-eldest son of President Joe Biden engaged in nefarious activities, including drug use and some questionable business relationships Biden had.

John Mac Isaac, the computer repairman, said Biden dropped off the computer but never returned to pick it up.

Whether Biden was aware of the computer’s contents was unclear, and this disclosure took place three weeks before the 2020 election, raising suspicion.

Guiliani also appeared in The Joe Rogan Experience this week to discuss how the FBI approached Facebook to warn them that the story of Biden’s computer and how it was circulating among right-wing media that his laptop may have been “Russian propaganda.”

President Joe Biden pictured with his 52-year-old son, Hunter Biden, a lawyer and second oldest son

According to the Post’s story, Isaac, who was reportedly a Trump supporter, “made a copy of the hard drive and later gave it to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer Robert Costello.” The everyday beast previously reported.

Giuliani is doing some media rounds and also appears on The Joe Rogan Experience this week discussing the same hot button topic.

“That makes all this First Amendment stuff very different,” he said. “One of the ways they get out of the First Amendment is that they say these are private companies. But once the government conspires like this, it’s the government that violates First Amendment rights.