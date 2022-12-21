Video gamers sue to stop Microsoft's Activision Blizzard buy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A group of gamers is filing a lawsuit to stop Microsoft from buying video game publisher Activision Blizzard, arguing that the $68.7 billion acquisition would stifle competition and reduce consumer choice.

The lawsuit was filed late Tuesday in a US federal court in San Francisco on behalf of 10 individual gamers who are fans of Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty franchise and other popular titles such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo.

Microsoft faces a number of legal challenges as it attempts to finalize what would become the most costly merger of technology companies ever. The Federal Trade Commission sued earlier this month to block the acquisition, saying it could stifle competitors from Microsoft’s Xbox game console and its growing game subscription business. Antitrust regulators in the United Kingdom and the European Union are also investigating the deal.

Several plaintiffs in the private antitrust case said they play Activision Blizzard games on Sony’s PlayStation, the main rival to Microsoft’s Xbox. Others said they played them on PCs, Xbox, or Nintendo’s Switch.

In response to the lawsuit, Microsoft said Wednesday that the merger “will increase competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers as we try to bring more games to more people.”