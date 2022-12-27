Video from Elon Musk’s Tesla shows Semi driving 500 miles with 82,000 pounds on one charge

Tesla has released time-lapse video of one of its all-electric semi trucks traveling 500 miles while carrying 82,000 pounds — a full charge — on a single charge.

The video shows the massive truck making an overnight journey, safely navigating multiple highways. A driver is present everywhere.

Elon Musk’s company delivered its first semi-truck to PepsiCo on Thursday — five years after the vehicle was first shown to the public. The food and beverage company ordered 100 of the vehicles in 2017.

“If you’re a trucker and you want the toughest rig on the road, this is it,” Musk said at Thursday’s celebratory Semi Delivery Event.

“We completed our first freight run with a huge amount [PepsiCo’s] Frito-Lays,” he added.

In 2020, tech mogul Bill Gates argued in a blog post that electric semi-trucks would ‘probably never work’ because the batteries would be so heavy.

When Musk was asked about it on Twitter, he said Gates had “no idea.”

According to Tesla’s website, the Semi comes standard with safety features paired with advanced motor and brake controls for stability and traction in all conditions.

The company also claims that the Semi’s batteries can be charged up to 70% in just 30 minutes.

The driver has a central seating position to give him better visibility, while the company says the all-electric architecture reduces both the risk of rollover and intrusion into the cabin in the event of an accident.

Pepsi and companies such as UPS, FedEx, Walmart and Anheuser-Busch that have signed preorder contracts will use the Semi to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions at a time when many countries struggle to meet international agencies’ carbon emissions targets.

A Tesla Semi was last seen with pre-assembled Superchargers at the Laguna Seca racetrack in Salinas, California.

The streamlined truck costs about $150,000 and will travel 300 miles for a fee; the 500-mile range model sells for $180,000. It costs $20,000 to reserve a Semi.

Being Tesla, the truck comes with bells and whistles you don’t normally see.

Those include an “explosion-proof” windshield, a removable jump seat for passengers, updated technology in touchscreen displays on both sides of the steering wheel that replace standard instrument panels, and enhanced autopilot with semi-autonomous capabilities as standard, Hotcars.com reports.

Semi can hit 60 miles per hour with an 82,000-pound load and is aimed at highway drivers traveling long distances.

According to Tesla, it has impressive acceleration, from 0-100 km/h in 20 seconds.

In the past, Tesla has also released videos of the Semi delivering Model X cars to customers.

