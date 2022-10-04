Video footage provides first detailed observation of orcas hunting white sharks in South Africa

Still image from video filmed on a drone by author Christiaan Stopforth, showing the first confirmed sighting of a group of killer whales killing a great white shark at Hartenbos Beach, Mossel Bay, South Africa. Credit: Christiaan Stopforth



The first direct evidence of killer whales killing white sharks in South Africa has been captured by both a helicopter and drone pilot, and a new open-access paper published today in the journal The Ecological Society of America Ecology presents both sets of video footage, providing new evidence that killer whales are capable of chasing, capturing, and incapacitating great white sharks. One predation event was filmed with a drone, but researchers believe three other sharks may have been killed as well.

Although a clip of the drone footage aired in June, it was only part of an hour-long hunt for multiple sharks, as evidenced by the exclusive helicopter footage, and the new paper offers more expansive footage, along with data from tags, drones studies and shark tour boats show that great white sharks have fled Mossel Bay in South Africa for weeks.

Killer whales have been observed preying on other shark species, but direct observation of predation on white sharks on site has been lacking until now.

“This behavior has never been observed in detail before, and certainly never from the air,” said lead author Alison Towner, a senior shark scientist at the Marine Dynamics Academy in Gansbaai, South Africa.

Only two orcas in South Africa have been previously associated with white shark hunting, but never seen in action. Only one of those whales was seen in the new images, along with four other orcas. The authors believe that the involvement of these four new whales suggests the behavior may be spreading.

Direct observation of killer whales hunting white sharks and evidence of a flight response. Credit: Alison Towner

The study also provides new insights into sharks’ attempts to evade capture by killer whales. On two occasions, killer whales approached sharks closely and slowly, while instead of fleeing, the shark stayed close to the killer whale and kept an eye on it — a common strategy seals and turtles use to evade sharks. Orcas, however, are social and hunt in groups, and the researchers think this behavior could make the circle strategy ineffective for white sharks.

“Orcas are highly intelligent and social animals. Their group hunting methods make them incredibly effective predators,” said marine mammal specialist and co-author Dr. Simon Elwen, director of Sea Search and a research associate at Stellenbosch University.

The study confirmed that an infamous killer whale, known locally as “Starboard,” was part of the pod, eating what was believed to be a large chunk of shark liver on the ocean’s surface. The new footage also revealed another killer whale biting a great white shark by the liver.

“I first saw Starboard in 2015 when he and his neighbor ‘Port’ were associated with the killing of seven gill sharks in False Bay. We watched them kill a bronze whaler [copper shark] in 2019, but this new sighting is really something else,” said David Hurwitz, a boat-based whale-watching operator with Simon’s Town Boat Company.

The new study also analyzed survey data from drones and cage submersibles before and after these predation events. White sharks were seen on each survey day during the weeks leading up to the predation event and multiple sharks were seen on the day of the predations. However, only a single white shark was seen in the 45 days following the predations, confirming a shark flight response.

“We first observed the flight responses of seven gills and white sharks to the presence of Port and Starboard orcas in False Bay in 2015 and 2017. The sharks eventually left the formerly important habitats, which has had significant knock-on effects for both the ecosystem and shark-related tourism,” says Dr. Alison Kock, the shark expert and marine biologist of the South African National Parks.

Previous studies have documented how new behaviors spread among killer whales over time through cultural transmission. The authors suggest that if more orcas adopt the practice of white shark hunting, the behavior will have much greater impacts on shark populations.

Orcas accused of disappearing great white sharks in South Africa

More information:

Alison V. Towner et al, Direct observation of orcas predating white sharks and evidence of a flight response, Ecology (2022). Alison V. Towner et al, Direct observation of orcas predating white sharks and evidence of a flight response,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3875

Provided by Ecological Society of America

