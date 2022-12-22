Video editor DaVinci Resolve for iPad harnesses Apple’s M1 and M2 chips

Blackmagic Design announced Thursday that its video editing and color effects app, DaVinci Resolve, is now available for free for the iPad on the App Store. The company initially announced the product in October.

DaVinci Resolve is a popular app in the video industry and has long been available for macOS and Windows. The new iPad version is optimized for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and the M1 and M2 chips. Blackmagic claims 4 times faster Ultra HD ProRes rendering speeds on an M2 iPad Pro. Users of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an M1 or M2 will get HDR support.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad Now Available! Get the same color grading and editing tools used in Hollywood movies on iPad, plus Blackmagic Cloud multi-user collaboration, AI-based magic mask, voice isolation, dialogue leveler, and more! Download now from https://t.co/jIlh5hm5C7 pic.twitter.com/NFzr5S2xvO — Blackmagic Design (@Blackmagic_News) December 22, 2022

DaVinci Resolve for iPad has the same tools as the desktop version, as well as Blackmagic Cloud multi-user collaboration. Project files can be saved and opened on the desktop or iPad version of the software. When using the iPad version, clips can be imported from the iPad Pro’s internal storage, Photos library, iCloud, or USB-C drives.

Blackmagic recommends an M1 iPad Pro or newer for DaVinci Resolve and warns that earlier iPad models may be limited to HD, and memory limitations may limit some features. In addition, users of those devices can upgrade to DaVinci Resolve Studio for a $95 in-app purchase. According to Blackmagic’s website, Studio brings the DaVinci Neural Engine, dozens of additional Resolve OFX, temporal and spatial noise reduction, stereoscopic 3D, film grain, optical blur and fog effects and other functions. Studio also supports 10‑bit video at up to 120 frames per second and resolutions greater than 4K.