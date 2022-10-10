Video: Crazed gun-wielding neighbour bangs butt of air rifle on door of grandmother's house

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mark Townsend (pictured) tried to force his way into a neighbour’s house after becoming ‘possessed’ by the woman who lives there.

A man with a gun tried to force his way into his neighbour’s house after turning up ‘possessed’ by the woman who lives there.

Mark Townsend, 59, slammed the butt of an air rifle against the door of the Cardiff home in terrifying footage as he shouted: ‘I’m coming in’.

Townsend from Rumney could be heard screaming: ‘Where have you gone, are you all right now? Don’t come to the front door, I’ll come through.’

His petrified victim, a grandmother, had endured weeks of harassment before Townsend armed himself with an air rifle in April and used it to knock loudly on the door.

He has pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm and harassment with intent to cause grievous hurt and distress.

He was jailed for 13 months and given a restraining order preventing him from going within 100 meters of the victim for five years.

The couple had lived next door to each other for eight years before Townsend developed an ‘obsession’ with the grandmother, a court heard.

Prosecutor Roger Griffiths said in one instance the woman woke to find Townsend knocking on her door in the early hours.

When she asked him what he was doing, he replied in an eerie voice: ‘You know what I want’.

Another time, Townsend knocked on her door at 5 in the morning and when she told him to leave as she had to go to work, he replied: ‘I know when you have to go to work.’

Cardiff Crown Court heard that following this incident – and weeks of Townsend’s harassment – she installed a camera above the door which could be accessed on her phone.

A month later, she was back in bed when Townsend began knocking loudly on her door and she called the police.

But despite the warning, on April 29, Townsend armed himself with an air rifle and used it to knock loudly on the door.

Sir. Griffith said the woman “thought if he came into her house she was going to get shot.”

He said: ‘She said she was absolutely terrified. It is clear that it caused serious distress to the victim in this case.’

The footage shows Mark Townsend, 59, banging the butt of the air rifle against the door of the Cardiff home as he shouted: ‘I’m coming in’

On April 29, Townsend armed himself with an air rifle and used it to knock loudly on the door. The weapon is pictured above

Townsend from Rumney could be heard shouting: ‘Where have you gone, are you ok now? Don’t come to the front door, I’ll come through’

Police were called and arrested Townsend with officers saying he was suffering a ‘mental episode’ at his home.

In a statement to the court, the woman said: ‘I need this man removed from the house next door on a permanent basis.

‘He makes my life hell and has some kind of weird obsession with me.

‘I’m worried about what he’s going to do next and I’m worried I’ll get hurt soon.’

‘There have been so many incidents over the last few years, I can’t take it anymore.

‘It has a detrimental effect on my mental health and I was in tears when the police turned up.

‘I am petrified that this man will be released from custody and what he will do to me. I can’t take it anymore and need help with this matter.’

Judge Catherine Richards said: ‘Taking the gun to the scene could only have been intended to maximize fear and distress.’