VIDEO: Courier DROP KICKS customer’s parcel into the front door

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman was startled when a delivery boy kicked her package against her front door as if curling a screamer into the top corner of Wembley.

Georgia Mason had ordered clothes from her home in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, and filmed what happened on her video doorbell.

It seems her delivery boy had decided to practice some football on his round.

Georgia Mason was shocked to find that a courier dropped her package when he was delivering it to her home in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Ms Mason posted images of the miscreant delivery boy online after noticing his appalling behaviour. She said the driver ran away and didn’t even ring the doorbell

The man can be seen at the house kicking the package before retreating to the next delivery.

The driver, unaware that his every move was captured on camera, hit the package with his right foot and sent it to the front door.

He then walks away from the bulkhead without even looking back to check if the door or package was damaged.

The driver was casually dressed in dark shorts, a baseball cap and a T-shirt. It was not clear which carrier he was working for.

Mrs. Mason said, ‘Has anyone else delivered their packages to them this way? This is a shame.’

She got a notification on her phone from her Ring doorbell that someone was outside.

The man was gone before she could get to the door. When she played the recording, she couldn’t believe her eyes and admitted that she was afraid of the man’s strange behavior.

On social media, she said, “I’m so angry. It was only clothes in the order so nothing breakable. But that’s not the point. Please help me. I am so afraid.’