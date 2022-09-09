Video capturing first months of panda cub twins’ lives is released to mark their first birthday

<!–

To celebrate their first birthday at a Spanish zoo, an adorable video has been released that captures the first two months of the lives of giant panda bear twins.

The bears can evolve from tiny hairless newborns to fluffy black-eyed pandas in eight weeks.

After ten days, they began to develop hair, and after a month, their sex was determined and confirmed to be male.

The baby pandas are seen at birth, pink and hairless and barely recognizable

Bamboo shoots and leaves typically make up 99 percent of their diet, while captive pandas are known to feed on honey, eggs, oranges, and bananas

Their first anniversary coincided with the Madrid Zoo’s 50th anniversary, along with Giant Panda Month celebrated in Spain in September.

The twins, known as You You and Jiu Jiu, were born on September 6 last year at the Madrid Zoo.

At birth, cubs weigh three to five ounces, while males in the wild weigh between 190 and 275 pounds.

Bamboo shoots and leaves typically make up 99 percent of their diet, while captive pandas are known to feed on honey, eggs, oranges, and bananas along with other specially prepared food for pandas.

To celebrate the twins’ birthday, the zoo planned to hold meetings and educational talks with zookeepers, along with a live feeding session, children’s face painting and bamboo craft workshops.

The zoo added: ‘Since their birth a year ago, the little pandas have been the protagonists of the zoo’s 50th anniversary’

Pandas are no longer considered an endangered species due to conservation efforts, but are still listed as a vulnerable species on the IUCN Red List.

Their threats include habitat loss and very low birth rates, both in captivity and in the wild.

The zoo added: “The little pandas have been the protagonists of the zoo’s 50th anniversary since their birth a year ago as a focus of international backlash in the media around the world.

‘Since then, their evolution has been staggering and they have gone from barely 200 grams to 30 kilos in their first year of life.’

The young pandas are already eating their first bamboo leaves and will not stop playing with each other as they test the patience of their mother, a panda known as Hua Zui Ba.

The statement added: “Interestingly, all giant panda births in Madrid have taken place between the end of August and the first two weeks of September.

“It seems that climatic conditions influence when the female panda chooses the implantation of the embryo most conducive to the development and survival of the offspring.”