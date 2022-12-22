Video captures Walmart worker being held at gunpoint by woman

Two officers later entered and ended the hostage situation

It’s unclear what prompted the altercation or what the woman wanted, but the employee appeared wide-eyed and fearful for her life.

A hostage situation unraveled at a Mississippi Walmart after a distressed customer held an employee at gunpoint before officers shot her dead.

The incident took place at a Richland store around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday and ended shortly after police entered the building and shot the unknown suspect.

The incident took place nearly a month after the mass shooting in Virginia that killed six Walmart employees.

Footage from the Walmart showed the woman screaming out loud at the beginning of the video.

It’s unclear what she said, but she seemed to be waiting for something.

Seconds later, the woman caught a glimpse of the man who took the video and insisted she would not harm the hostage.

“Hey, I’m not going to hurt anyone,” the woman yelled.

To which he replied, “Then why don’t you let her go.”

“We’re not doing this ‘good cop,'” she shouted back.

The video then stopped as two officers entered and knocked down the woman who then hid behind a corner with the hostage.

“Raise your hands,” one officer yelled as the woman continued to yell in the background.

Police later confirmed that they entered the store and shot dead the woman holding the hostage.

One customer remembered the moment she was about to enter the Walmart for last-minute Christmas shopping as others rushed out the door.

“We barely got in, people were running out and people were yelling ‘get out’ at me and my cousin,” one woman told WAPT. “So we ran out and it was just horrific and then we heard the gunshot.”

Nick McLendon, Richland Police Chief, called the shooting involving a cop “devastating” while highlighting how tough the holidays can be for some people.

“It’s devastating for all parties involved — the officers, everyone involved in this situation,” McLendon told the news outlet. “You know, with the advent of the Christmas season, mental health is a big problem because of the stress that comes with the Christmas season.”