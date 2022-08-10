VIDEO: Boar emerges from the sea at Costa del Sol beach

This is the surreal moment when a wild boar emerges from the Mediterranean and runs up a Costa beach in front of astonished tourists.

The powerful animal, believed to be around three years old, ran through the sand late this morning on the family-friendly beach of Benajarafe on the east side of the Costa del Sol, half an hour’s drive from Malaga.

Terrified tourists and locals could be heard as the 10-stone beast swam toward the shoreline, and someone was heard yelling in Spanish, “Watch out, it’s coming out of the water.”

This is when an angry wild boar emerged from the sea and drove onto a beach on the Costa del Sol after being forced out of the mountains by drought

The animal was filmed on Benajarafe beach on the east side of the Costa del Sol, half an hour’s drive from Malaga

Beachgoers have been warned not to approach the boar as it could cause serious injuries

It narrowly missed an older couple in their swimsuits and a topless younger woman in bikini bottoms behind them as it stormed onto the beach before disappearing into the reeds behind the sand.

Animal experts and police on the hunt for the runaway wild boar are now warning people who come across it to ‘keep quiet and don’t bother it’ for their own safety, as locals have come to affectionately call it ‘The Wild Boar Shark’.

A witness joked this afternoon alongside footage of the dramatic moment: “A wild boar in Benajarafe appears like a mermaid from the seabed.”

Jose Antonio Villodres, who runs a company leading the search for the animal, told a local newspaper, “We haven’t tracked it down yet, but we’ve identified the path it’s taking.”

He warned sunbathers not to approach it as it returns to the beach, adding: ‘It has very sharp fangs and although it doesn’t attack, it can do you a lot of damage by letting you graze.

“People who have to deal with it should keep quiet and not worry about it.” He also said it was likely he would return to the beach after being spotted in the area in the past 48 hours, blaming the drought currently affecting southern Spain for his decision to expand his natural habitat further inland. deserted and try to cool off near the sea.

Tranquilizer darts will be used to put the animal to sleep if the weather is spotted so it can be safely taken inland to the mountains and away from the hordes of vacationers along the shoreline.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the latest drama, which took place just over two months after a 67-year-old sunbather was bitten by a wild boar on a Costa Blanca beach.

That incident happened on the beach at El Albir, just north of Benidorm, on June 2 after the disoriented animal rushed out of the sea when lifeguards raised the alarm and attacked the elderly woman.

A team of wildlife experts searches for the boar to return it to its natural habitat and away from populated areas

Jose Antonio Villodres, who runs a company leading the search for the animal, told a local newspaper: ‘We haven’t tracked it down yet, but we’ve identified the path it’s taking’

Doctors who treated her at a local health center said at the time they believed the victim’s bite may have been caused when the wild boar attacked her and collided with her where her teeth are.

Her ‘small’ leg wound was cleaned as a precaution and she is believed to need to take antibiotics to prevent infection.

That animal had been spotted in the water by boat crews who alerted beach lifeguards as it headed for dry land after they failed to capture it.

It is believed to originate from the nearby Serra Gelada Natural Park, which consists of more than 5,000 hectares of protected coastline in the municipalities of Benidorm, Alfaz del Pi and Altea.

It is unknown how it ended up in the sea.

On August 1, a wild boar bit a 10-year-old girl while playing with friends on the beach on Playa Grande, Cadaques’ most centrally located beach in Catalonia’s province of Girona.

It sank one of its fangs into the youngster’s leg, causing an injury that was eventually taken to the hospital and stitched up.

Colombian pop star Shakira revealed in September last year that she was ‘attacked’ by two wild boars who tried to ‘rob’ her while she was in a park in Barcelona with her son Milan, now nine.

The singer showed off a bag that she claimed had been destroyed by the animals in a homemade video she posted on Instagram.

The 45-year-old mother of two, who split from her footballer partner Gerard Pique earlier this year, showed off her handbag when she said of the bizarre incident in an Instagram story: ‘Watch two wild boars attacking me in the park left my bag.

“They took my bag into the woods with my cell phone in it. They destroyed everything.’ As her son walked away in the background, she added, “Milan, tell the truth. Tell me how your mama fought the boar.’ The singer did not specify when the incident took place or in which park it took place.

Neither Shakira, full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, nor her son appeared to have been injured.

Wild boars are increasingly flocking to towns and cities to forage for food, and numbers are growing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona resident Xavier Bosch told Shakira just before the incident that he was bitten by a wild boar near the city’s Tibidabo amusement park after going out with his family to watch meteor showers and shooting stars.

He eventually reported the attack to Barcelona City Hall.