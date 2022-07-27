Victory for ‘yes’ vote, but failure for revolution

Tunisians have approved a new constitution that grants unchecked powers to President Kais Saied’s office in a low-turnout referendum. The move has sparked warnings of a dangerous democratic decline in a country facing political and economic crises.

The preliminary results released by the Tunisian Election Commission late Tuesday confirmed a foregone conclusion. More than 94 percent of the vote supported the new constitution, which will give sweeping executive powers to the president and remove key checks and balances, including weakening the influence of the country’s parliament and judiciary. The vote was marked by a high abstention rate, with nearly 70 percent of Tunisians boycotting Monday’s referendum. This reflects a mixture of apathy and a lack of faith in the country’s elites in their country’s post-revolutionary future.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement by the Election Commission, exit poll predictions left little doubt that the “yes” campaign would prevail. “Tunisia has entered a new phase,” Saied told cheering supporters hours after polling stations closed. “The referendum will enable us to move from a situation of despair to a situation of hope.”

But Tunisia is facing a major economic crisis, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The North African nation has also struggled to avoid food shortages since the war in Ukraine sent global grain prices soaring, posing a food security challenge for a country that relies heavily on wheat imports. Rising food prices have also sparked fears of social unrest in the country once called “the cradle of the Arab Spring” after the ouster of Tunisian strongman Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali. Several years after the 2011 uprisings, Tunisia was hailed as the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring. But the new constitution threatens to unravel democratic gains in a country now deeply polarized over President Kais Saied’s vastly expanded powers.

‘A hyper-presidential regime’

Tunisia’s 64-year-old president sees the new constitution as an extension of a “correction course” that began on July 25, 2021, when he fired his prime minister and suspended parliament before dissolving it earlier this year, citing political and economic blockages .

Human rights defenders and Tunisian opposition members have denounced the lack of checks and balances in the new constitutional text. Warnings mounted last month when Saied, after granting himself the power to dismiss judges on the spot by decree, fired 57 judges.

“This new constitution raises very serious concerns among civil society on several issues related to the rule of law, and is a major step backwards from the 2014 constitution,” said Lamine Benghazi of Tunis-based NGO Lawyers Without Borders.

According to Benghazi, the new text enshrines “a hyper-presidential regime” and places the head of state “above any political or criminal liability”. It also raises fears about the independence of the judiciary, which has been “torpedoed” in the past year.

On February 5, Saied announced the dissolution of the Supreme Council of the Magistracy, an independent body created in 2016 to appoint judges. The Tunisian president accused the body of being biased and under the influence of the Islamist Ennahda party.

Days later, Saied announced that he had replaced the Supreme Council of the Magistracy with another “temporary” body and given himself the power to fire judges and ban them from going on strike.

“Tunisia is moving towards a less parliamentary and more presidential system,” analyst Youssef Cherif told AFP. “The examples of the region and Tunisian history indicate that this will lead to a hardening of the regime and less democracy,” he added.

Authoritarian ghost in ‘post-Saied era’

Saied’s undermining of the country’s legislature and judiciary threatens to spark a resurgence of authoritarianism in a country long ruled by strongmen before the 2011 revolution.

“Maybe we are witnessing the birth of a new dictator. It may not be Kais Saied, but it will be his successor,” Nabil Guassoumi, a teacher in Kasserine, about 300 km from Tunis, told FRANCE 24.

Saied, a veteran politician and lawyer, has rejected international warnings of a constitutional coup. “It is not at this age that I will start a career as a dictator,” he commented ironically.

The real danger facing the country could arise “in the post-Kais Saied era,” Cherif noted.

The expansion of presidential powers could allow Saied’s successor to lead Tunisia into a “truly authoritarian regime, even as dictatorial as in Ben Ali’s time,” said FRANCE 24’s Bruno Daroux.

Opposition choice: Boycott or vote ‘no’

Saied supporters applaud the results of the referendum, but their cheers “only hide” the lack of interest of much of the Tunisian population in the referendum, said Karim Yahiaoui of FRANCE 24 in Tunis.

About 70 percent of registered voters failed to turn up: a record for the post-Ben Ali era, Benghazi said. “It is therefore mainly the abstentions that have prevailed. In a self-respecting democratic country there should have been a minimum participation threshold of 50 percent,” he noted.

The opposition in Tunisia remained divided between voting ‘no’ and boycotting the referendum, Yahiaoui explains.

For Afef Daoud, leader of the leftist party Ettakatol, the boycott was clear. “This constitutional reform was not a demand from the people, who asked for economic and social reforms,” ​​Daoud said in an interview with FRANCE 24. By abstaining en masse, the people clearly replied: “We are not interested,” she noted. on.

‘We have seen nothing, neither work, nor freedom, nor dignity’

The Tunisians who voted “yes” didn’t necessarily support Saied, but rather approved the system put in place since 2011, Yahiaoui explains.

Hichem Abaidi, a chemist graduate who is now unemployed, tries to survive in Kasserine by giving private lessons. His anger is directed at the leaders who preceded Saied: “We saw nothing, neither work, nor freedom, nor dignity. While they were in power, we got nothing,” he told FRANCE 24.

Ultimately, Tunisians are condemning the country’s “political practices,” not the 2014 constitution, Daoud said. The 2014 constitution “opened the way to a better future, but once voted, it was never implemented. The political parties elected since 2014, such as the Ennahda-Nidaa Tounes Grand Coalition, have never responded to popular demands,” she explains.

The Front National Salvation, a coalition of opposition parties in Tunisia, accused the electoral body on Tuesday of “falsifying” voter turnout figures, arguing that Saied’s referendum had “failed”.

But for the majority of Tunisians, the most burning concerns are of an economic nature. Slow growth (about 3 percent), high unemployment (nearly 40 percent of young people) and runaway inflation have pushed the number of poor in a country with fewer than 12 million inhabitants to 4 million.

The country, now on the brink of default with debt exceeding 100 percent of GDP, is negotiating a new loan with the IMF. The loan has a good chance of being granted, but will require sacrifices that will further fuel social discontent.

This article has been adapted from the original in French.