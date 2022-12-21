Victory Church opens doors to holiday gift requests Wednesday

RENSELAER, NY (NEWS10) — While the Capital Region steadily takes the sleigh ride straight to Christmas, it’s a furious battle for local charities. Volunteers with Victory Church pack bags full of gifts on Wednesday and try to meet as many requests as possible in time for Christmas.

Pastor Charlie Muller says in his 25 years of running a toy fundraiser, he has never seen the need so high.

“In the last three or four days alone, we received so many calls that we couldn’t respond. We couldn’t fill the bags. We just didn’t have the people to do it,” Muller explains. Michaela Singleton from NEWS10.

Not to be deterred, the church decided to deliver the holiday cheer in one fell swoop by opening their Rensselaer facility to any request that comes in before Wednesday closes. Pastor Charlie says that after he also took over the families of Capital Region Toys for Tots who had to turn down, demand is three times higher than normal.

“There are some people you want to do more for and you really can’t because so many people are coming in, and that’s the challenge,” says Pastor Charlie.

But to those on the receiving end, they say that Victory Church is already supplying the world.

“Today’s world is very challenging, and it’s also helpful because I don’t get to see my grandkids as often as I usually do because of my disability,” says Stacey L. Heath.

“I think I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world, especially in my time of crisis with cancer. It really helps me a lot,” says Barbara Walter, who also picks up for her grandchildren.

“Thank you Pastor Charlie. We love you Victory Church!” exclaims Daphne Rivera. “It’s not just the Christmas presents. It’s all year round with the school supplies, summer programs, the lunches. They really do so much.”

After making the list and checking it twice, there’s even more for Pastor Charlie to do in the run up to Christmas. Next, he plans to reach out to older kids who still deserve a little holiday magic.

“There are group homes where teenagers really don’t get any care. They are not with a family and there is no one to give them gifts. The challenge for the next few days is to make sure we go shopping. We have one day to shop for all these children in the group homes’, he says.

Call Victory Church to inquire about Christmas gifts at 518-434-6100.