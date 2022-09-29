Victoria’s state Parliament goes into lockdown over a ‘bomb threat’  

Victoria’s Parliament House in Melbourne has gone into lockdown due to an alleged bomb threat.

Security was seen surrounding the Spring Street building at around 11.30am on Thursday, Sky News reported.

The police have arrived at the scene and have blocked the entrances to the building.

It is understood a phone call threat was made.

All construction work inside the building has stopped, while a planned press conference was cancelled.

‘Dear Members, we have been informed that there has been an alleged bomb threat against the Parliament building’, read an email to MPs.

“At this stage the building is on lockdown so no one can enter or exit the building,” it said.

‘Police are investigating and we will send an email update as soon as we have more information.’

More on the way