Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale wears a bra, G-string and stockings to Burning Man

As a Victoria’s Secret supermodel, Kelly Gale is used to living in lingerie.

And it seems that’s pretty much all she wore when she attended the Burning Man this year.

The Swedish-Australian stunner unveiled one of her wild outfits for the annual music and arts festival on Monday.

The 27-year-old posed in the Nevada desert in a bra and G-string set, which she wore over a net dress and paired with sheer stockings.

She posted a photo of the ensemble on her Instagram page, saying the photo was taken while she was “cruising the playa for one night.”

Kelly paired the bold attire with a pair of combat boots and her long braided hair extensions to complete the futuristic look.

The model attended the event with her fiancé Joel Kinnamen. She posted photos of the couple’s ‘road trip’ to the Nevada desert before the week-long festival kicked off

She posted photos of the couple’s “road trip” to the Nevada desert before the week-long festival kicked off.

Kelly announced her engagement to Joel in January last year.

She posted a photo of the couple hugging on a California cliff, flashing her gorgeous new sparkly engagement ring,

She captioned the photo: ‘Yous forever’.

The exotic beauty glowed with happiness as she gave her husband-to-be a passionate hug.

It seems that Joel spontaneously asked the question while out for a walk because they were both wearing sportswear.

Kelly had long braided hair extensions for the event

Walking has a special meaning for the couple.

When Kelly was questioned by fans on Instagram about the couple’s lives in December, she revealed the moment she knew Joel was “her husband.”

“During our impromptu trip to Bali together after only three dates, he got up at 1am to take me for a night/early walk,” she said.

The supermodel added, “I was like, ‘Okay, he’s my man.'”

Kelly and Joel debuted their romance at the Coachella music festival in April 2019.

In March 2020, they took their relationship to the next level by adopting an adorable puppy together to “add to their family” in Los Angeles.

Joel previously separated from his ex-wife, Cleo Wattenström, in late 2018 after a two-year marriage.

Kelly has never been married before.

During an Instagram Q&A in December, a fan asked her, “Have you ever exercised too much and eaten too little?”

‘Never. I like to take care of my body and mind, so I eat foods that are nutritious and taste good and I eat as much as I want,” Kelly said.

“I also train to feel good and to challenge myself. Lately I’ve been especially excited about learning new martial arts skills than any other training,” she added.

In 2017, she revealed that her pre-runway workout regimen involved hitting the gym seven times a week for up to two and a half hours at a time.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in 2018, Kelly said she eats a balanced diet of lean protein, vegetables and healthy carbohydrates.

“I’ve never been introduced to bad, unhealthy food, so for me it’s very normal to eat very healthy,” she said.

“I eat a lot of fish, all vegetables except potatoes. I like slow release carbohydrates like oatmeal for breakfast, yogurt and lots of berries and fruits.”

Kelly supplements her diet with gym workouts and outdoor activities, such as tennis and beach volleyball.