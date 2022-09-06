Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale shows off her ample cleavage in a sheer black bra at Burning Man

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She’s partied in the dust at Burning Man all week.

And now that she’s back on social media, Kelly Gale is sharing photos of all the wild outfits she wore to the week-long festival in Nevada.

In one image, the Victoria’s Secret model channeled her inner warrior princess in a sheer black bra that showed off her roomy cleavage.

Warrior princess! Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale showed off her roomy cleavage in a sheer black bra and petite waist in a gem-encrusted belt as she partied at Burning Man with fiancé Joel Kinnaman

She paired the lingerie with a gemstone and charm-encrusted waist belt from Child of Wild.

Her look was completed with an incredible choker and necklace worn as a headpiece from the popular jewelry line and her long blonde braided hair extensions.

Kelly also wore black rhinestones under her eyes and barely any makeup in the Nevada desert heat.

She hugged her beau Joel, who showed off his ripped abs by going shirtless under a colorful fur coat and metallic blue trousers.

The gorgeous Swedish-Australian model posted more photos of her other looks, another sheer bra and underwear set worn under a net dress and paired with stockings.

She kept warm from the evening chill in a black and white hooded fur coat and shielded her eyes from the dust with goggle-style sunglasses.

She snuggled up to her beautiful Joel, who showed off his ripped abs by going shirtless under a colorful fur coat and metallic blue trousers.

The gorgeous Swedish-Australian model posted more photos of her other looks, another sheer bra and underwear set worn under a net dress and paired with stockings

Ahead of the week-long festival, Kelly posted photos of the couple’s “road trip” to the Nevada desert.

Ahead of the week-long festival, Kelly posted photos from the couple’s “road trip” to the Nevada desert.

The couple announced their engagement in January last year.

She shared a photo of the couple hugging on a California cliff, flashing her gorgeous new sparkly engagement ring,

She captioned the photo: ‘Yous forever’.

The exotic beauty glowed with happiness as she gave her husband-to-be a passionate hug.

It seems that Joel spontaneously asked the question while out for a walk because they were both wearing sportswear.

Kelly had long braided hair extensions for the event

Walking has a special meaning for the couple.

When Kelly was questioned by fans on Instagram about the couple’s lives in December, she revealed the moment she knew Joel was “her husband.”

“During our impromptu trip to Bali together after only three dates, he got up at 1am to take me for a night/early walk,” she said.

She added: ‘I was like, ‘Okay, he’s my man.’

Kelly and Joel debuted their romance at the Coachella music festival in April 2019.

In March 2020, they took their relationship to the next level by adopting an adorable puppy together to “add to their family” in Los Angeles.

Joel previously separated from his ex-wife, Cleo Wattenström, in late 2018 after a two-year marriage.

Kelly has never been married before.