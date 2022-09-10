Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm sent inappropriate messages by her school teacher

A former Victoria’s Secret model has revealed how her high school music teacher sent her “inappropriate” messages when she was a teenager after his teaching license was revoked.

Bridget Malcolm, 30, was a student at the prestigious all-girls Methodist Ladies’ College in Perth, where she was taught by Bobby Gallo, 53.

Gallo was suspended from his teaching license for three years last month by the Teacher Registration Board of Western Australia for ‘serious misconduct’ against a student.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram on Saturday, the model revealed that she was the schoolgirl Gallo’s “misconduct” was targeting.

“I’ve been talking back and forth about whether or not I’m waiving my right to anonymity because I was a minor when it all happened,” Malcolm said.

“But you know I’m not a minor.

“I’m still in shock, I’m still processing and I’ve definitely had a lot of feelings today.”

Malcolm received a lot of support on social media for her “bravery and bravery,” with the model saying she would say more about it later.

The board first received an email about inappropriate behavior from Mr Gallo in March last year and the complaint was subsequently investigated.

In a document published by the council detailing Mr Gallo’s license suspension decision, it found that the music teacher had engaged in “grooming behavior.”

He had “developed a friendship” with Malcolm when she was in her senior year of school in 2007 and 2008 and after she graduated, sending her emails, texts and photos.

Mr. Gallo also gave her a personal graduation gift of a silver charm in 2008.

The board discovered that the couple had initially emailed about school matters, but the conversation changed over time.

In the early months of 2009, Mr Gallo had emailed Malcolm asking for photos and if she would visit him on her return to Western Australia as the model had moved abroad after school.

He also asks her why she wouldn’t add him on the video chat platform Skype.

An e-mail from Mr Gallo to Malcolm in February 2009 – after she graduated – read: ‘I thought you might like a photo to remember me. Hope you like it! I do.’

Malcolm was a teenage student at Perth’s Methodist Ladies’ College (pictured) when Mr Gallo fostered a friendship with her

Malcolm woke up the runway for Victoria’s Secret in 2015 and 2016

The next day he wrote: ‘I thought I’d check first that you still haven’t sent me any pictures!

“I have to say it was a little hard the other day to walk past the place where you would put your music stuff…it was sad to see it empty!” the message continued.

He then said it was “exciting” that Malcolm might come to WA in March of that year.

“Maybe I’ll be lucky enough to see you or better yet DINNER. But I can’t hope for it,” he wrote.

“I must say it will be hard not to see you in my office and miss our regular conversations. Remember when the going gets tough, you hold onto the special charm I gave you… I know it will give you strength,” he wrote in another email.

The model received texts and emails from her teacher during her final school years and after graduating

Mr Gallo often signed ‘sweet always’ and repeatedly asked Mrs Malcolm if she would visit him when she returned.

In another email in March 2009, which Mr Gallo wrote in Italian, the translated message stated that he told Malcolm ‘it sometimes seems very difficult to say what I want’.

The Council ruled that Mr Gallo’s actions “constitute serious misconduct which makes him unfit to be a registered teacher”.

It also found that he “exceeded professional boundaries in his inappropriate interactions with the student.”

The model said it had been an emotional day after learning that her high school music teacher had suspended his teaching license

Mr Gallo admitted the “serious misconduct” and acknowledged it was “inappropriate”.

He denies having cared for Ms Malcolm and has shown “insight and remorse” in his conduct, the Council found.

“The teacher’s actions were out of character and do not reflect his achievements or behavior over the course of his career,” the document said.

Ms Malcolm, who is now a mental health advocate, was discovered by scouts on the streets of Perth at the age of 14.

She walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret in 2015 and 2016, but has since spoken out about the toxic culture in the fashion industry that led her to develop an eating disorder.

The model, who has walked for Ralph Lauren and Stella McCartney, now works with brands that make her feel good about herself.

Mr Gallo was the music director at MLC.

The school’s principal, Dr Marie Perry, said the school learned of the “very disturbing” complaint in March last year.

dr. Perry said Malcolm has received support and nothing of the inappropriate behavior was known until the complaint was filed.

“This is a very disturbing situation and the College sincerely regrets that one of its students was subjected to such behavior by a then member of the College staff,” she told Wa Today.