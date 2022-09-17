Victorian Women’s Trust board member calls on female rape victim to be spat on over trans fear

A Victorian equality advocate has called for a rape victim to be “spit on at every opportunity” after objecting to attending support sessions with a transgender woman who dressed and acted like a man.

Victorian Women’s Trust board member Leena van Deventer tweeted that a British rape victim ‘should be spat on at every opportunity’ for taking legal action against The Survivors’ Network.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, alleged indirect discrimination against the welfare organization after it insisted that the transgender woman sit in rape support sessions.

Victorian Women’s Trust board member Leena van Deventer tweeted that a British rape victim ‘should be spat on at every opportunity’

Victorian Women’s Trust board member Leena van Deventer calls on rape victim to be spat on

An enraged Van Deventer – a video game writer and developer who taught at RMIT and Swinburne University – doubled over the victim and followed another vile tweet calling her a “sh*theel.”

“I hope she falls into a well,” Van Deventer tweeted.

The Victorian Women’s Trust had been operating for 36 years, supporting exclusively women and girls – until six years ago, when it began to include gender-diverse people, including biological men who identify as women.

Trust CEO Mary Crooks told Daily Mail Australia it would support Van Deventer and not remove her from the board.

“Leena has done what I thought she would and expressed deep remorse and understood that there is no constructive way for her to go down the gutter on social media,” Ms Crooks said.

“She learned a lesson and frankly I’m proud of the approach we took and proud of her response.”

The rape victim, who has a deep distrust of men, claims she suffered a panic attack after attending the support group.

The woman claimed that the transgender presented as “typically male” was wearing masculine clothing.

After the support meeting, the rape victim said she was having a panic attack and was absolutely distraught.

The Coalition for Biological Reality has drafted a petition calling on the Trust to remove Van Deventer from the board of an organization that claims to promote women.

Coalition founder Stassja Frei said Van Deventer’s comments showed a clear conflict of rights.

“What Leena said is disgusting,” she said.

Victorian Women’s Trust board member Leena van Deventer hopes a rape victim will fall into a pit because she felt discriminated against for having to attend a rape session with a transgender woman who dressed and looked like a man

A rape victim had a panic attack after being confronted by a transgender woman during a rape counseling session

‘This British woman felt unsafe in a group with a man. If you extend that to public restrooms, locker rooms, prisons, it’s perfectly reasonable for women to feel unsafe and uncomfortable about their sexual trauma to men or to undress in front of a man. It’s common sense.’

Ms Frei said that if all women’s support groups allow transgender women, where can women who have been attacked by trans women turn for help?

“Women’s organizations that run these services can partner with an LGBT organization and set up a group for trans women and trans men or have an inclusive group, while still offering a separate group for women only,” she said.

“It’s about creating options instead of forcing this ideology on women.”

Ms Frei said she believed the Victorian Women’s Trust had effectively become an LGBT organization and was not in a position to campaign in the interests of women.

“There are plenty of LGBT organizations, so why women’s organizations have to be watered down is mind-boggling,” she said.

dr. Nicola Williams, a research scientist specializing in human biology and director of Fair Play for Women, told Daily Mail Australia that research into “biological sex issues” suggested.

Her report, Supporting Women in Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, found that a person with a male body posed a potential threat to biological women that someone without that physiology did not.

Research found that women who have been raped by men seem to have problems with men going into the future

Furthermore, there is no indication that the threat changes if the man identifies as a woman.

dr. Williams interviewed dozens of victims of violence and sexual assault and found that allowing trans women to attend support groups would deny women emotional security and prevent many ethnic minority women from attending those groups.

Ms. Crooks insisted the organization was unwilling to turn its back on anyone identifying as a woman.

“Everyone’s personality is at the center of all of this and if we’re going to respect some people’s rights, we’re going to respect them all and not be selective,” she said.

While Ms Crooks agreed that the majority of domestic and sexual violence was committed by men against women, she refused to exclude those who identify as women from women’s groups.

“Society needs to be much more creative and thoughtful in coming up with solutions that allow people to participate in their worlds,” said Ms Crooks.

“I understand the tension and nervousness and the way people want to pursue their cases, but we need to find ways to support and value all people.

‘If a trans woman is in a sexual assault group because she has been the victim of a rape, then that person deserves support. If a group is not comfortable with the person in the group, the agency must find a way to meet both needs.’

Meanwhile, Van Deventer claims to “reset her focus” and “confirm her desire to focus on positive, fruitful work.”

“This is my focus and will remain my focus,” she said.