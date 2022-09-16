Victorian woman tries to whine about unsecured fridge in a trailer but instead cops backlash

Facebook users said she could have helped but took a photo instead

Victorian woman posted a photo of a trailer with the gate open on Facebook

A woman who tried to fool a driver instead abused herself

A woman who mocked a driver for opening the trailer gate has unexpectedly found herself in the line of fire.

The lady posted a photo of the trailer to a Facebook group calling out ‘crap drivers and parkers’ in the Melbourne area.

The photo read, “Let’s play a game…what’s wrong with this photo?”

It shows a black SUV pulling a trailer containing a large refrigerator with the trailer gate unlocked and wide open as the car stops at a traffic light.

Some users shared concerns that the refrigerator was not properly secured and that it could fall out, while others targeted the woman for failing to notify the driver.

“You didn’t go up to say the gate was open?” a user has replied.

“You and your passenger is what’s wrong with this photo,” said another.

Plenty of room to stop next to them and let them know, but chose to stay behind, take a photo, edit the photo and post it on social media.

A third person wrote: ‘What’s wrong is the fact that people just take pictures and post them on social media and just drive by without having the courtesy to let them know something is wrong and then later down the road something happens and causes an accident. ‘.

Others said the woman could have sounded her horn at the very least as a courtesy to warn the driver.

The unexpected response prompted the woman to delete the Facebook message shortly after she posted it.

In Victoria, the law states that a driver caught with an unsecured load can be fined (stock image)

In Victoria, the law states that a driver caught with an unsecured load can be fined.

A “minor breach of risk” that does not pose a risk to a person or the risk of damage to property or the environment can result in a fine of up to $330.

A “substantial risk violation,” defined as a hazard to people, property, or the environment, can cost drivers $645.

A ‘serious risk offence’, which is defined as causing harm to people, or damage to property or the environment, can take the driver to court.