Victorian woman slams Daniel Andrews over bungled hotel quarantine in TV advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman who lost her grandfather to Covid has blamed the death of Daniel Andrews and his bungled hotel quarantine program in a touching TV ad.

Gina Haitidis addressed the Victorian Prime Minister in the short 30-second video attacking his approach to the 2020 pandemic.

‘We haven’t forgotten. You caused the second lockdown,” she said.

“You allowed the virus to escape from your hotels, killing 801 people, including my grandfather.”

The second state lockdown was triggered after the government’s quarantine hotels failed to contain Covid infections.

Gina Haitidis addressed the Victorian Prime Minister in the short 30-second video attacking his approach to the 2020 pandemic

“You have released the virus from your hotels, killing 801 people, including my grandfather,” Ms Haitidis said of Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews

Coate’s investigation later found that there were poor health checks in the hotels and that the program was responsible for hundreds of deaths and 18,000 infections.

The investigation heard evidence that 90 percent of infections recorded between May and December in 2020 can be traced back to an outbreak in Rydges.

Ms Haitidis criticized the draconian lockdown with police upholding orders to stay at home, restricting residents to a three-mile radius and closing playgrounds.

“Then you let the police treat us like criminals,” she said. “And you’ve robbed our children of schools and playgrounds.”

Ms Haitidis later said: Herald Sun her grandfather had died in hospital on August 15.

The loss was made even more devastating with police ensuring that no more than 10 people attend the funeral – one of the restrictions at the time.

“Hotel quarantine was something that obviously went drastically wrong,” she said.

“But when the investigation was due to take place, we got our hopes… (we thought) now we’re finally going to get some sort of answers to what’s going on.

“There are consequences of those decisions and my family is one of those consequences.”

The ad comes as a class action against the Victorian government over its disastrous hotel quarantine program being given the green light.

The study has found evidence that 90 percent of infections recorded between May and December in 2020 can be traced back to an outbreak in Rydges

Ms Haitidis criticized the draconian lockdown with police upholding stay-at-home orders, restricting residents to a three-mile radius and closing playgrounds

Last Friday, Judge John Dixon rejected Victoria’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Quinn Emanuel’s attorney Damian Scattini, who leads the class action, said the ruling was a major win for entrepreneurs.

“When the Victorian government decided to introduce a mandatory hotel quarantine program, it took it upon itself to ensure it was properly managed,” said Mr Scattini.

“If the hotel’s quarantine program had been expertly handled by those in charge, there would have been no second lockdown.

“That lockdown has decimated businesses, and through this class action, we’re giving entrepreneurs a way to get back some of what they’ve lost.”

He added: “The class action concerns tens of thousands of companies that supplied goods or services to the public from physical buildings in Victoria and suffered financial losses as a result of Victoria’s second lockdown.”